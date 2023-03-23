“Talented player but not for us” – Jose Enrique insists Liverpool must not sign 27-year-old star despite transfer rumors

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique recently urged the Reds not to sign Adrien Rabiot in the summer.

The Frenchman has been in good form in recent times and his Juventus contract will expire in the summer.

Rabiot even claimed in a recent interview with Tuttosport that he has a soft spot for the Reds. The midfielder said (via The Boot Room):

“I liked Liverpool so much because I was a fan of Steven Gerrard who made me dream and therefore I followed the Reds. My other idol was [Zinedine] Zidane.”

The Reds look set to explore the market in the summer to sign a new midfielder. Rabiot, though, is not the one, according to Enrique. He tweeted:

“No amigo. Talented player but no for us.”

José enrique @Jesanchez3 LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_



Is this a signing you'd like to see us make? 🤔



He's currently at Juventus with 9 goals and 3 assists this season from central… Adrien Rabiot: “I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a bit fan of Steven Gerrard, who made me dream… and so therefore I followed the Reds.”Is this a signing you'd like to see us make? 🤔He's currently at Juventus with 9 goals and 3 assists this season from central… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Adrien Rabiot: “I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a bit fan of Steven Gerrard, who made me dream… and so therefore I followed the Reds.” 🔴😍Is this a signing you'd like to see us make? 🤔👇He's currently at Juventus with 9 goals and 3 assists this season from central… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ah3EJdaRby No amigo. Talented player but no for us twitter.com/Liverpoolgoals… No amigo. Talented player but no for us twitter.com/Liverpoolgoals…

The 27-year-old has made 33 appearances for Juventus this season, scoring nine goals and providing four assists. He is already immensely experienced as a player.

Rabiot has been a sought-after star since his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While he could have been a good addition to Liverpool's midfield, Enrique begs to differ on the take.

Liverpool star Alisson has been left out of the Brazil squad

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been left out of the Brazil squad by interim coach Ramon Menezes. Considering the 30-year-old's immense quality, the decision might come as a big surprise.

Manchester City star Ederson will have the chance to shine in Alisson's absence. Ederson, though, has been left surprised by Alisson's exclusion. He told Ge Globo (via SportsBIBLE):

"The first moment I saw the list I was surprised, but it's the coach's decision, They are choices, I thought he would be on the list, but he was not, I do not know why, if it is a matter of opportunities for younger players. But we have to work, give our best, every day there is a good new player who can take that responsibility too."

Since making his international debut in 2015, Alisson has made 61 appearances for Brazil, keeping 41 clean sheets. Ederson is expected to be between the sticks in the former AS Roma star's absence.

Poll : 0 votes