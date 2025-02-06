"Talk of Ronaldo but the ability of Gabby Agbonlahor", "Leave him in NewcasIte" - Fans furious with Arsenal star after 2-0 loss in EFL Cup

Arsenal fans have called out Kai Havertz following their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday (February 5). Havertz failed to deliver in attack and performed poorly during the game.

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring for the Magpies in the 19th minute after placing his shot in the back of the net. In the 52nd minute, Anthony Gordon doubled Newcastle's lead after being set up by Fabian Schar.

Despite Arsenal's efforts to salvage something from the game, it ended 2-0 in favor of Newcastle United. Thus, it's important to highlight that the aggregate scoreline in this encounter is 4-0.

Havertz's passing accuracy was 61% (11/18). He failed to register a shot in attack and lost possession of the ball 20 times (via Sofascore).

Trending

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to vent their disappointment with the German international's performance, with one tweeting:

"Havertz has the talk of Ronaldo but the ability of Gabby Agbonlahor 😭😭😭😭.”

Expand Tweet

"Please get Havertz out of my club Lord😭.,” another added.

"They’ve proper bullied Havertz today,” a fan opined.

"Havertz has to be the worst player in Europe total shi*,” another said.

"I feel sorry for Havertz because it’s just clearly a lack of quality. Hes just not a good footballer,” one user added.

"Just leave havertz in Newcastle,” wrote another.

Expand Tweet

How did Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice perform against Newcastle United?

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Despite the defeat, Declan Rice was one of the impressive players on the pitch. The Englishman has also proven to be a consistent midfielder for the Gunners this season.

In his stint on the pitch, Rice's passing accuracy was 85% (39/46). He provided three key passes and won three out of five ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Rice has scored three goals and registered seven assists in 33 games for the Gunners this season. Meanwhile, the defeat against Newcastle United implies that Arsenal has crashed out of the 2024-25 Carabao Cup competition.

Mikel Arteta's men will return to Premier League action against Leicester City on Saturday (February 15). Thus, they could focus on competing for the Premier League and UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback