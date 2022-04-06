"Talks are coming down to the final stages" - Journalist suggests Manchester United are close to appointing permanent manager 

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan has given a huge update on the speculation linking Erik ten Hag with the Manchester United managerial job.

The Ajax coach has long been linked to take over the position from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. According to The Telegraph, he has moved ahead of Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino in the race for the role.

Van der Kraan spoke to Sky Sports where he gave an update on the current talks between United and ten Hag. He stated that negotiations seem to have entered the contractual stage.

He said:

"Ten Hag is in talks with Manchester United now and has been in talks with them before too and we think those talks are now coming down to the final stages of the whole contract."

The Dutch journalist touched on Ten Hag's process of finding a former United player to join his backroom staff should he get the role. This hints that he has some sort of agreement with the club.

He added:

“Ten Hag is sounding out people in Dutch football who have a background at Manchester United and if they would be prepared to join. If you’re doing that sort of thing it looks like he could have some sort of guarantee he could walk into that club.”

He continued:

“Names have been mentioned about his (potential) assistants, Robin van Persie, Jaap Stam, Ruud van Nistelrooy. Only Jaap Stam is avaialable at the moment, there has to be some kind of Dutch-(United) connection for Ten Hag to take the job."

Erik ten Hag has remained tight lipped over speculation linking him with the Manchester United job

Erik ten Hag has given nothing away with regard to talks with United

Despite there being reports that the Dutchman is set to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the club, the Ajax coach has remained coy.

He spoke to German outlet SPORT1 where he moved to praise the Premier League club before insisting he was focused on his current job at Ajax. He said:

"People know each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives of other clubs, which is normal. Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax! Incidentally, we are already planning for the new season."

United's pursuit of their next managerial appointment has been a long-winded process where they have sounded out four candidates, via Goal.com.

Ten Hag, Pochettino, Sevilla boss Julien Lopetiguei and Spain national team manager Luis Enrique have all been on the shortlist.

However, ten Hag appears to be the man that both United fans and the board are leaning towards.

Red Devils fans will hope that a potential appointment is secured soon so that they can concentrate on a huge summer of rebuild.

