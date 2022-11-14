"Talks are underway. But I won't reveal all the cards" – Chelsea-linked midfielder drops major hint on future

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has claimed that his representatives and his club are currently in talks with Chelsea.

Zakharyan, 19, has recently emerged as one of the top creative talents in Europe. Since coming through the ranks of Dynamo, he has cemented his place in the first team as the club's prime creative outlet.

A right-footed attacking midfielder adept at operating on either flank, the Russia international has registered 15 goals and 20 assists in 67 matches across all competitions for the VTB Arena outfit.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“At least I would try myself. Maybe I could play right away”. Dynamo Moscow’s Arsen Zakharyan: “My agents were informed about Chelsea interest. I said: ‘Yes. I want to go and see what happens’. I didn't rule out a loan option”, tells Komment Show via @hrachoff “At least I would try myself. Maybe I could play right away”. Dynamo Moscow’s Arsen Zakharyan: “My agents were informed about Chelsea interest. I said: ‘Yes. I want to go and see what happens’. I didn't rule out a loan option”, tells Komment Show via @hrachoff. 🚨🔵 #CFC“At least I would try myself. Maybe I could play right away”. https://t.co/UhJM2W4rgT

During an interview with Sport-Express, Zakharyan was asked about the Blues' transfer interest in him. Remaining tight-lipped about his immediate future, the teenage sensation said:

"I don't think about it now. You can ask the club or my representatives. I think it's all right. Talks are underway. But I won't reveal all the cards."

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have maintained their admiration for Zakharyan, despite failing to sign him for £12.6 million during the summer transfer window. The Blues have identified the player as one of the top talents for both their present and future.

Speaking to Sport24, Zakharyan recently shared his thoughts on being linked with the west London outfit earlier this summer. He elaborated:

"I have a year and a half of my contract left. I am happy to play for Dynamo but the only place I want to go is Chelsea. [Dynamo] gave me everything, I would like them to receive this money, so that I can repay them not only with my performances but also with a transfer."

As per Transfermarkt, Zakharyan is currently valued at £13.1 million.

Fábio Aleixo @fabiopaleixo Isso que Arsen Zakharyan fez hoje é uma pintura.



Que golaço do jovem do Dinamo. Isso que Arsen Zakharyan fez hoje é uma pintura.Que golaço do jovem do Dinamo. https://t.co/RgIK7yP8Ww

Chelsea aims to reunite Graham Potter with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder

Chelsea are interested in reuniting their manager, Graham Potter, with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the future, according to reputed journalist Simon Phillips. He told GiveMeSport:

"He's clearly been an important player during his time at Brighton. So, he's a player who, if he becomes available, or Chelsea feel that they can do a deal for him in January, or in the summer, then they'll certainly try for him. He's clearly rated highly by Potter and he's quite high up on the list of potential midfield targets."

Caicedo, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Seagulls in the ongoing season. Since arriving from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in January last year, he has registered two goals and two assists in 25 games across all competitions.

Brighton are open to cashing in on Caicedo at the end of the ongoing campaign for a fee in the region of £85 million, according to Mirror.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes