Tammy Abraham suggests 23-year-old Premier League star is better than Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele as he ranks best attackers

AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham has asserted that Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka is a better attacker than Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele at the moment.

During a chat with the Baller League on TikTok, the ex-Chelsea man was asked to rank three of the most in-form attackers in the world right now. He claimed he is a huge admirer of Saka and put the Arsenal star in first place, ranking Yamal in second and Dembele in third.

Saka, 23, has cemented himself as one of the best wide operators in the world over the last three seasons. The left-footed attacker, who was out with a hamstring issue earlier this season, has registered 11 goals and 14 assists in 32 total games for Arsenal this campaign.

On the other hand, Yamal is currently relishing a excellent campaign for Barcelona. The 17-year-old has netted 15 goals and laid out 24 assists in 49 matches across competitions for his boyhood club this term, helping the Catalan side lift the Copa del Rey trophy so far.

Dembele, meanwhile, has emerged as a favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award in the recent times. The 27-year-old Frenchman has bagged 33 goals and laid out 12 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

All three of the aforementioned stars could still win the UEFA Champions League crown this season. Saka and Dembele will cross paths with each other in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match against Ligue 1 champions PSG on Wednesday (May 7).

Thierry Henry heaps praise on Lamine Yamal

Earlier on Wednesday (April 31), Lamine Yamal helped Barcelona record a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan. He scored his outfit's first goal and completed six dribbles in the UEFA Champions League semi-final game in Barcelona.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Arsenal great Thierry Henry opined (h/t Metro):

"We can talk about a lot of guys who are supposed to be on the throne and whatnot. But one thing that amazes me about football is that you always think there is no way someone is going to be better – or might be better – than [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Or in my time, Pele or [Diego] Maradona... and then Yamal arrives."

Since his senior debut in April 2023, the teenager has registered 22 goals and 33 assists in 100 appearances across competitions for Barcelona.

