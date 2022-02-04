Tammy Abraham wants Chelsea return as Blues eye triggering buy-back clause: Reports

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly open to returning to Stamford Bridge with Chelsea. The striker, who's breathed new life into his career in Serie A, has a buy-back option in his clause which the Blues could activate in future.

With 17 goals and four assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side, he's been worth the £34 million fee paid in acquisition.

However, the 24-year-old hasn't ruled out coming back to his boyhood club to win the Premier League with them, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

GOAL @goal Chelsea have an €80 million buy-back option on Tammy Abraham that could be triggered in 2023, according to Corriere dello Sport Chelsea have an €80 million buy-back option on Tammy Abraham that could be triggered in 2023, according to Corriere dello Sport 💰 https://t.co/v9KdPYZ6xL

To facilitate this, Chelsea have retained the option of signing him back after the 2022-23 season, although it's worth twice the amount they sold him for in 2021.

The club believes £68 million is 'consistent with the value' Abraham will hold at the time.

The England international's starry displays with Giallorossi this season have also been a boost to his market value. His chances of featuring with the Three Lions at this year's World Cup have also strengthened after being snubbed from Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad.

Abraham always welcomed by Chelsea, says chief

The club's chief chief Marina Granovskaia has said the club will always welcome back Abraham. She added the Englishman has played a big part in their success at youth and senior level.

She told Chelsea's website:

"Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own. We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level."

She further added:

"His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career."

The striker joined the Blues at the age of seven in 2004 and progressed through various youth levels before breaking into the senior team in May 2016.

A lack of first-team opportunities saw him spend the next three years on loan at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa. He also helped Aston Villa gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Tammy Abraham is doing well at Roma. So pleased for him. Tammy Abraham is doing well at Roma. So pleased for him. https://t.co/aNPjKSdn56

Abraham returned to London that summer and was an integral part of a young and exciting squad under Frank Lampard, scoring 15 league goals too.

However, following their massive outlay in the summer of 2020, he fell behind the new arrivals in the pecking order, severely limiting his first-team chances.

