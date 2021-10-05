Tanzania vs Benin prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tanzania host Benin as the top two sides in Group J of the African FIFA World Cup qualifiers meet at the Benjamin Nkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Both teams have accumulated four points from two games so far but the Taifa Stars are in pole position courtesy of a better goal difference.

They drew 1-1 away to DR Congo in the opening game before beating Madagascar 3-2 at home on matchday two.

Feisal Salum scored the winner early in the second half after the visitors fought back from 2-0 down to pull level at 2-2 before halftime.

Benin, meanwhile, beat Madagascar away from home in their first game before drawing against DR Congo at home.

They scored only one goal apiece in both games compared to Tanzania's four, which is why they're behind them in the table.

Tanzania vs Benin Head-To-Head

There have only been four clashes between the sides before, with Benin coming out on top twice.

Tanzania exacted revenge in 2014 with a 4-1 friendly victory. This will be their first meeting since November 2017.

Tanzania Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Benin Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D

Tanzania vs Benin Team News

Tanzania

Head coach Kim Poulsen has named a 24-man squad for this month's double-header against Benin.

Some of the key players include Belgium-based Mbwana Samatta and Moroccan side Wydad AC's Simon Msuva.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benin

Michel Dussuyer hasn't made too many changes to the squad that he called up for September.

Of the 25 players summoned for the upcoming pair of qualifiers, goalkeeper Batori Douyeme has received his first call-up.

Former Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie is the headline inclusion, but skipper Khaled Adenon also features.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tanzania vs Benin Predicted XI

Tanzania (4-1-4-1): Aishi Manula; Shomari Kapombe, Erasto Nyoni, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mohamed Hussein; Mzamiru Yassin; Reliant Lusajo, Feisal Salum, John Bocco, Simon Msuva; Mbwana Samutta.

Benin (4-4-2): Saturnin Allagbe; Youssouf Assogba, Khaled Adenon, Cedric Hountondji, Doremus Samadou; Cebio Soukou, Jordan Adeoti, Rodrigue Kossi, Matteo Ahlinvi; Steve Mounie, Mickael Pote.

Tanzania vs Benin Prediction

The sides are facing a contrasting set of problems. While Tanzania have looked shaky defensively, Benin have had striking issues.

This could really go either way, but the home side, led by Mounie, still look well placed to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Tanzania 2-1 Benin

