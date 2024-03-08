Tata Martino provides update on Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's draw against Nashville SC

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino brought relief to the Herons fans as he shared a positive fitness update about star man Lionel Messi.

The Argentine icon completed the full 90 in his side's first-leg Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions Cup 2-2 draw against Nashville on Thursday, March 7. Not only did he feature, but also scored a left-footed curler from just outside the box in the 52nd minute.

Messi's strike came with his side 2-0 down and was followed by Luis Suarez's stoppage-time equalizer (90+5'). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's fitness has been a matter of concern, with Martino even hinting at the fact that Messi's workload is a bit much.

However, he said after Inter Miami's clash on Thursday (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

"Leo Messi finished the game well, he had fatigue in the previous games but everything is fine."

Expand Tweet

Messi has started the new season well, bagging three goals and an assist in three MLS matches for the Herons. He has been extremely influential since arriving in the summer of 2023, having scored 14 goals and assisted six in 17 appearances across competitions.

It looks likely that the Barcelona legend will start Inter Miami's upcoming league clash against Montreal at the Chase Stadium on Sunday, March 10.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland lavishes praise on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has admitted that no one else can be considered the best in the game until Lionel Messi announces retirement. Only 23, Haaland is already a Champions League and Premier League winner with the Cityzens.

However, he missed out on 2023's Ballon d'Or award, with the honor going to the Argentina captain. When asked if he could win the prize only after Messi calls it a day, the Norway international said (via GOAL):

"Good question! I don’t know. I've won it all but I'm only 23, so I want to win it all again. Messi is the best that has ever played, maybe he has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best."

Throughout his illustrious career, Messi has won the La Liga title 10 times and laid his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy on four occasions.

He also won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 in Qatar, bagging seven goals and three assists in the competition.