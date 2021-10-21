"Team has shown it has grown a lot"– Bruno Fernandes insists Manchester United "follow" and "respect" Solskjaer’s ideas

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has revealed head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the full backing of the players.

The Norwegian gaffer recently signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024. However, his managerial capabilities have been a matter of great concern after United's unexpected slump.

Fernandes' comments come after Manchester United's comeback victory against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Here's what he said:

"Of course, obviously, he is our coach. We follow him every day. We show that. We follow his ideas and we will continue to do so. We believe in our coach and our staff... we need to do what the coach tells us because our coach is the maximum exponent of what we must respect.

"He's been here for three years and we've done good things. It's true that we haven't won anything up to now, but the team has shown it has grown a lot."

Fernandes reiterated how Manchester United need to improve in a lot of areas. But he added how it's a part of football and the team is learning something new under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with every passing day.

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The Red Devils find themselves in turbulent waters after taking just one point from their last three Premier League games. United next face arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford. Solskjaer's men currently sit in sixth position, five points behind league leaders Chelsea.

The Portuguese playmaker revealed how Manchester United need to be at the top of their game as Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the league.

He concluded by saying:

"We need to get something from that game. We must do it. We have taken one point in three league games and it's not enough. We need to prove that we are here, that we will be in the fight but to be in the contention we have to win game after a game and the next one is against Liverpool."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes fans' support is essential for Manchester United's growth

Solskjaer has received a lot of criticism in the last few weeks. Naturally, United's sub-par performances have been the reason behind the aforementioned criticism.

However, fans were a little relieved after United's comeback victory against Atalanta. The Red Devils were outclassed in the first half and the team looked devoid of any creativity.

Manchester United have a reputation for being the comeback kings. And they did exactly that in their Champions League outing on Wednesday.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire set the impetus for Cristiano Ronaldo's effortless header in the final few minutes of the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited the fans, who together with the players played a pivotal role in Manchester United's monumental victory last night.

Here's what Solskjaer said:

"In the second half [against Atalanta], together with the crowd, the players were incredible. Attitude, work rate, quality, everything a United team should have. It's what Manchester United do, it's in our DNA. We tend to make it hard on ourselves and we did."

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perform against Liverpool on Sunday.

