"Tears in my eyes", "90 minutes of pure happiness" - Fans react as Liverpool duo named in XI to face PSV in UCL clash

Liverpool fans reacted on social media to Arne Slot's decision to name Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns in their starting XI to face Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven. The two sides are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League at Philips Stadion on Wednesday night. The duo have been handed their respective debut starts for the Reds in the UCL.

Liverpool have already secured direct qualification to the knockout stages of the competition as they sit at the summit of the table. Arne Slot's side only need a win or draw in the match to finish as table toppers regardless of what Barcelona, who are in second place, do against Atalanta.

Given the fact that Liverpool have already secured their spot in the last 16, Slot decided to rest nine of his first-team players. The decision consequently gave room for players who rarely get the nod.

The lineup for the match has been released. Caoimhin Kelleher started in the goal, while Kostas Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Jarell Quansah, and Conor Bradley form the back four. Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, and James McConnell will play in midfield while Cody Gakpo, Jayden Danns, and Federico Chiesa will spearhead the attack.

However, the inclusion of Chiesa and Danns in the lineup seems to have caught the attention of fans who took to X to give their opinions about the duo.

''Danns and chiesa ball?? Tears in my eyes wow😭❤️🫡 Being waiting for this'' An X user wrote.

Another tweeted:

''Chiesa and Danns is 90 minutes of pure happiness and good times''

''Gakpo Danns Chiesa. What a night of pure football we’re in for'' @_LFCLiam wrote

''90 mins for Endo, Danns and Chiesa? I'm in.'' @officialbagface added

''Arne Slot...you have changed my life. Danns and Chiesa...it is finally time'' @kareemasr wrote

Arne Slot’s on his decision to leave some of Liverpool’s senior players out of the clash with PSV

Arne Slot explained his rationale for leaving some of Liverpool’s senior players out of their clash with PSV Eindhoven. Having secured qualification to the next stage of the competition, Slot opted to rest some of his key players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

In the pre-match conference, Slot said he rested his key players to ensure they get adequate rest due to the demanding fixture list before them. Slot said via the cub’s website:

''They don’t need to prove themselves, we know what the quality is for the players that are going to play tomorrow. We are playing, like all the teams in Europe, many, many, many games and these players are ready.

Despite the absence of some senior figures, Slot reassured fans and analysts that those left behind could have featured if required.

''All the ones that are left behind could have played tomorrow but for the long term – so, it doesn’t tell you anything about the short term, doesn’t tell us anything about Saturday’s game – but for the long term, if you look back at our season, it has been almost every time after three or four or five weeks we gave them the break during the week when there was a League Cup or an FA Cup [game], if there was a moment for them to get some freshness back we have always done that.’’

Liverpool will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, February 1, in the Premier League.

