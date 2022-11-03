"Tears in my eyes", "This could be the turning point" - Manchester United fans rejoice as midfielder earns rare start for UEL clash against Real Sociedad

Manchester United supporters appear to be pleasantly surprised that Donny van de Beek is starting their important UEFA Europa League clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday, November 3.

The Red Devils need to win by two goals to top their group and progress without having to partake in a playoff round. Ten Hag has named a strong lineup for the tie in the Basque country, making just three changes from the team that beat West Ham United in the Premier League last time out.

Van de Beek's name in the starting XI appears to have surprised many supporters, with the midfielder barely playing for Manchester United this term. The Netherlands international is yet to start a game under Ten Hag, despite the pair enjoying great success at Ajax together. He has accumulated only 30 minutes on the field across four games in all competitions.

But Van de Beek was given a chance to impress in the number 10 role against Sociedad, as fans took to Twitter to wish him luck ahead of the encounter:

Essan🇵🇸 @essan_ali Donny ball 🥲 tears in my eyes Donny ball 🥲 tears in my eyes

𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘆 🇮🇹 @UTDBradleyy Love to see Ten Hag putting a lot of faith in Garnacho and Donny considering we need to win by 2 goals tonight Love to see Ten Hag putting a lot of faith in Garnacho and Donny considering we need to win by 2 goals tonight

Raz @mindru_razvan @FlexUTD Finally, this could be the turning point for Donny. Very excited to see Garnacho aswell @FlexUTD Finally, this could be the turning point for Donny. Very excited to see Garnacho aswell

𝘊𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘣 🇾🇪 @Caleb_Mufc THE COMEBACK OF DONNY VAN DE BEEK STARTS TONIGHT. THE COMEBACK OF DONNY VAN DE BEEK STARTS TONIGHT. https://t.co/RHfkmZZcoi

Erik ten Hag reveals how different his Manchester United team is since their defeat to Real Sociedad

In September, the Red Devils fell to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in a disappointing display against the Spanish side. However, Ten Hag feels his team have improved since that display, as they begin to get used to his tactics.

The Dutch boss was also asked about the challenge of needing to win by two goals, as he told his pre-match press conference (as quoted by Manchester United's official website):

"It's six weeks ago or so and it's a different team. Not all of the players who were on the pitch [then] are with us. I think we've been growing in the last games, we develop, we make some good progress so we are confident.

"We know it's difficult to win games here. But we like the challenge and we know we have to win with two goals difference. So we have a plan for that and we'll do everything to get that done."

Ten Hag was also asked if he believes Sociedad will play more defensive football since they only need to avoid a defeat by two or more goals to top the group. He replied:

"I think their coach likes proactive football. Their coach has a philosophy I like, they want to play, and I think they will stick to that. We have to read, if he has a different approach, then we have to adapt as well. But we know what to do."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Casemiro hasn't seen many managers quite like Erik ten Hag Casemiro hasn't seen many managers quite like Erik ten Hag 👀 https://t.co/uqR4jlkaha

Manchester United are currently second in Group E with 12 points, while Sociedad are first with 15 points.

Poll : 0 votes