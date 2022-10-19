"Tears in my eyes" "We are cooking" - Chelsea fans explode in joy as exciting player gets his first start for club against Brentfortd

Chelsea fans are delighted to see Armando Broja picked by Graham Potter in the Blues' starting XI for their clash with Brentford on October 19.

Broja makes his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League and will be looking to build on his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on October 10.

The Albanian striker scored his first goal for the Blues, and supporters will be hoping it is the catalyst for the forward to become a more prominent player.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions, netting just one goal.

Broja comes into the attack for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who will settle for a place on the bench against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga continues in goal, with the Spaniard having been Potter's first-choice goalkeeper since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa impressed against Aston Villa last weekend with some vital saves as the Blues secured a 2-0 victory.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevor Chalobah and Kalidou Koulibaly have been chosen in defense and will have to deal with the threat posed by Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The English striker has been on fire this season, with eight league goals in 10 appearances.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek continues to deputise as right wing-back in place of the injured Reece James, while Marc Cucurella takes up the left flank.

Mason Mount and Jorginho line up in midfield with Broja being joined by Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz in attack.

Potter has rung the changes regularly this season and tonight is no different. Broja's inclusion in the starting XI has enthused fans.

Here are some of the supporters' reactions on Twitter to the Albanian starting against Brentford:

Chelsea look to continue unbeaten run under Potter

Potter has been earning plaudits in the Stamford Bridge dugout

Chelsea have been in impressive form under Potter since the English tactician succeeded Thomas Tuchel in early September.

The Blues have won five and drawn one of their six fixtures under Potter's tutelage.

Their last victory came against Villa last weekend with a Mount brace doing the damage at Villa Park.

It was not one of Potter's side's most eye-catching performances but they have shown that they can win when they're perhaps not at their best.

The likes of Mount, Aubameyang and Sterling have shone under Potter and the west London side are an exciting team to watch in attack.

Chelsea sit fourth in the league, winning six, drawing one and losing two of their opening nine fixtures.

They are up against a Brentford side that have been a joy to watch since gaining promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Bees currently sit ninth with three wins, as many defeats and four draws in 10 league fixtures.

