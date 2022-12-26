"Tears of a man who knew he had lost a last chance" - Former Manchester United defender comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal future 

Former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath feels Cristiano Ronaldo cried after Portugal's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup because it was his last chance at winning the cup.

The 37-year-old was seen leaving the pitch in tears after Morocco beat A Selecao 1-0 in the quarter-finals, ending his hopes of lifting the elusive trophy.

It was his fifth and potentially last appearance at the World Cup. McGrath said Ronaldo coming up short on his last chance to win the winners medal drove him to tears.

In his column for Sunday World, he wrote (via Leadership):

“Those who say that the top players don’t care about international football might change their mind on seeing Ronaldo’s tears as he walked down the tunnel last night."

He added:

“He may have been earning half a million pounds a week at Manchester United, but those were the tears of a man who knew he had lost a last chance at winning something money cannot buy you: a World Cup winner’s medal."

Although Ronaldo hasn't retired from Portugal duties, McGrath feels he may not even feature for Euro 2024, which is only 18 months away.

“Cristiano will be 41 by the time the next circus kicks off in North America in the summer, thankfully, of 2026."

He added:

“He won’t be playing then. But would the great man be tempted to give it one last fling for the Euro 2024 Finals, only 18 months away? He might and then he might not. First off, he has a Euro medal from six years ago, it was the World Cup one he wanted.”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has two international trophies with Portugal, the Euro 2016 and the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

However, it was the World Cup that eluded him, even after five attempts. This one must have hurt him, especially after seeing his arch-rival Lionel Messi win it with Argentina.

He has made a record 196 appearances with his national team, scoring 118 goals, the most in the history of international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club future is also under question

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo plays at another major international tournament or not is a debate for another time. The forward is currently figuring out his club future after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup.

Sport360Football @Sport360Foot



He's waiting to see if offers emerge, before committing to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025



[Via: Will any club make Ronaldo's wish for a European move come true?He's waiting to see if offers emerge, before committing to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025[Via: @FabrizioRomano Will any club make Ronaldo's wish for a European move come true? 🌍He's waiting to see if offers emerge, before committing to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025 🇸🇦[Via: @FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/upvt0V92HO

Following his acrimonious exit from Manchester United last month, he's been a free agent. He is awaiting offers from a European side currently playing in the Champions League.

However, all the top clubs have reportedly distanced themselves from the forward. He has instead been linked with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr FC on a whopping three-year contract worth €200 million per season.

Poll : 0 votes