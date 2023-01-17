"Technical level nothing can be corrected, they decide" - Coaching Lionel Messi is 'not difficult' says Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has shared his experience of coaching Lionel Messi, claiming that it isn't difficult.

Scaloni was appointed as La Albiceleste's manager in 2018 following Jorge Samaoli's departure. He has now led his side to the 2021 Copa America trophy, the 2022 La Finalissima trophy and, the biggest of them all, the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

Scaloni recently gave an interview on El Partidazo, a show by the Spanish radio outlet Cope. He spoke about the tournament in Qatar and his experience of managing Argentina and captain Lionel Messi, saying:

"Training Messi is not difficult, on the contrary. At a technical level nothing can be corrected, they decide. Tactically, he explains himself like any other player."

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace was sensational at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he helped his side lift the coveted trophy after 36 years. He won the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven matches.

Known for his impeccable playmaking and dribbling skills, Messi has scored 98 goals and provided 55 assists in 172 games for Argentina.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been in fine form for PSG this season, registering 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 games across competitions.

PSG Christophe Galtier on Lionel Messi and Neymar's performance against Rennes

Lionel Messi's club PSG started the 2022-23 campaign on a tear and were in superb form prior to the FIFA World Cup. However, they have since lost two successive away Ligue 1 matches, with their most recent defeat coming against Stade Rennes on January 15.

Messi notably started the match alongside Neymar Jr., while the team's other superstar forward, Kylian Mbappe, came off the bench. None of them could leave their mark on a game where the Parisians managed just one shot on target in the 1-0 defeat.

After the match, PSG manager Christophe Galtier explained how Rennes were able to cope with his forwards. He said:

"There is always a plan on my two players, be it Neymar or Messi. But you have to be able to adapt to find other options. Do we have to completely change the plan? Whether it's Leo or Ney picking up, it needs a lot more fixing points up top. There, we had none."

He added:

"Ney and Leo dropped out together in crowded areas. As much as there was possession, there were few offensive situations.

"How to get around the low blocks? It will take a fair balance, but it will be necessary to find percussion. In our possession of the ball, when we gave, we did not impose. We gave; we stayed in support."

PSG will next be in action in a friendly against all-star Saudi Arabian team Riyadh XI on January 19. The game could see Lionel Messi face his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Al-Nassr, for perhaps the last time.

