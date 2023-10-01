"Technically stronger than Neymar" - Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli makes bold claim about ex-PL midfielder

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli reckons Al-Nassr's Moroccan midfielder Al Taarabt is stronger than Al-Hilal hitman Neymar Jr.

Balotelli, 33, was in the Premier League with Taarabt for two seasons (2011-12 and 2012-13), albeit with different clubs. The Italian was with City at the time, while Taarabt was plying his trade for Queens Park Rangers.

Fast forward a decade, Balotelli is now at Turkish side Adana Demirispor, while Taarabt is at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined last summer. Meanwhile, Neymar arrived in the cash-rich league this summer, joining Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €90 million.

Neymar is widely regarded as one of the most talented players behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, while Taarabt has far more modest attributes. Balotelli, though, said that Taarabt is the technically stronger player (as per Vox To Box):

"Taarabt, for me, is technically stronger than Neymar. Neymar is an absolute phenomenon, he's too strong, you can't compare them. ... but if we only talk about pure technique, then Taarabt is stronger."

Expand Tweet

Taarabt has had three goal contributions in four games across two different competitions this season. Neymar, meanwhile, is yet to score for Al-Hilal in four games across competitions this term but has made three assists, all in the Saudi Pro League.

How have Manchester City fared this season?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City started their 2023-24 season with a loss on penalties to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield.

Guardiola's side, though, recovered from the setback by winning their maiden UEFA Super Cup, beating Sevilla on penalties. City then won their first six Premier League games and also their UEFA Champions League opener against Crvena Zvezda at home.

However, the Cityzens have hit a stutter in the last week. After losing 1-0 at Newcastle United in their EFL Cup opener, City suffered their first league defeat of the season, going down 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Nevertheless, they still remain top of the standings, leading second-placed Tottenham Hotspur by a point after seven games. City will hope to return to winning ways at home to RB Leipzig on Wednesday (October 4) in their second Champions League game of the season.