"Technically and tactically, there is nothing!" - French Football Pundit blasts PSG for their underwhelming performances this season

PSG put up an uninspiring performance as they struggled against 19th-placed Lorient during their Ligue 1 clash on Wednesday. The Parisians looked set for an embarrassing defeat away from home when the hosts struck in the first half. However, Mauro Icardi's late equalizer secured a 1-1 draw.

It was another terrible performance from Mauricio Pochettino's men. Recalling that they have struggled in a similar fashion against the likes of Nice and Lens in recent weeks, PSG's level of performance surely calls for concern. French football pundit Daniel Riolo has raised the alarm.

The Frenchman didn't hold back as he tore into the Parisians. Riolo claimed that the Ligue 1 giants don't have much to offer technically and tactically. He also slammed the players' attitude and their output from the beginning of the season.

The French pundit was quoted as saying:

"PSG is the flagship team of our league. Honestly, other than beating them, there is nothing to say about the game!"

"Technically and tactically, there is nothing! We are in the presence of players who do not care! PSG supporters in front of their television facing their team, I wonder what they can think," he added.

The Parisians are spoiled with world-class options in every area of the pitch following a summer that saw the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos switch to Paris. Riolo stressed that fans deserve more from their players, pointing to Gini Wijnaldum, who has struggled since landing at the Parc des Princes in June.

He said:

"We have the impression that they are not giving a damn about us. Midfielders like Wijnaldum, one has the impression that he never arrived!"

"It is lamentable! The team has been dismal tonight! And this is not circumstantial (…) We have seen that since the start of the season," he added.

PSG are struggling to impress this season

What next for PSG?

PSG have completed their 2021 fixtures with a 1-1 draw against Lorient this week. The Parisians will return to action on January 3, with a clash with Vannes in the round of 32 stage of the French Cup.

After that, they'll take on Lyon in their first Ligue 1 game of the new year on January 9 before locking horns with Brest six days later. It remains to be seen if they'll raise their level of performance following the turn of the year.

