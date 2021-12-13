Teddy Sheringham names 2 perfect candidates to succeed Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United manager

Manchester United recently appointed Ralf Rangnick to manage the team on an interim basis. The German was granted a six-month contract at Old Trafford and will likely make way for a new tactician at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are still being linked with multiple names as they continue to search for a permanent manager before the next campaign.

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham has suggested two names that Manchester United should consider appointing as their manager. According to him, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers will do a good job at Old Trafford. The Englishman was quoted as saying:

“I think Pochettino or Rodgers would be quite perfect for the job."

Brendan Rodgers is known for his calm nature and winning mentality. Those were on display during his time with Liverpool and his FA Cup-winning run with Leicester City last season.

Teddy Sheringham believes these are qualities that make him a good candidate for Manchester United. He said:

"Brendan [Rodgers] is very calm in the way that he works things for his football teams, he gets results, he wins things, he won the FA Cup last year, so he’ll be delighted with that."

The 55-year-old also highlighted Mauricio Pochettino's identity and daring approach to the game as decent qualities that would suit the Red Devils. He said:

"But also the way Pochettino plays his football, the way he dictates a lot of games. He takes the game to the opposition. His teams play with an identity that you want from a manager."

"You want to know how you're going to play a game. You can see what he's trying to work at. And I think, you know, he has that demeanor that would make him an ideal candidate for the Manchester United job as well."

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United spell in numbers

Who will take over from Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United?

Ralf Rangnick has taken charge of three games since switching to Manchester United recently. His first outing was a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on December 5. This was followed by a 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday last week and a 1-0 triumph over Norwich City on Saturday.

So far, Manchester United have recorded two victories and one draw under Rangnick, scoring thrice and conceding once. It remains to be seen how far he'll take the Red Devils at the end of the campaign.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh