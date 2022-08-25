“Tell them we are coming”, “that club need some humbling” – Barcelona fans react to facing Bayern Munich in Group C of 2022-23 UEFA Champions League 

Barcelona fans are eyeing revenge having drawn Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League group stages of 2022-23.

The two sides squared off in last season's Group E and Bayern got the better of Barca on both occasions, beating them 3-0 at home and away.

The Blaugrana's 3-0 defeat to the Bavarians on December 8 confirmed their elimination from the competition.

This was something that hadn't happened at the group stages for 17 consecutive seasons.

There are many intriguing subplots at play heading into this season's clashes between the two sides, including Robert Lewandowski.

The prolific Polish striker departed Bayern for Barcelona this summer for €45 million with potential add-ons of €5 million.

Lewandowski was part of the Bayern side that won the 2020 Champions League and in that campaign they thrashed Barca 7-2.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Thomas Muller is a big fan of the UCL draw



(via esmuellert/IG) "Mr Lewangoalski, see you soon in Munich."Thomas Muller is a big fan of the UCL draw(via esmuellert/IG) "Mr Lewangoalski, see you soon in Munich."Thomas Muller is a big fan of the UCL draw 😂(via esmuellert/IG) https://t.co/xrqcVc4BYY

Hence, the Nou Camp faithful will be hoping their side can avenge Bayern's stranglehold on them in recent European fixtures.

Alongside the Bundesliga champions, Serie A giants Inter Milan join Barca in Group C.

Simone Inzaghi's side will be looking to improve on last season's outing in the competition, of which they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Liverpool.

Viktoria Plzen complete Group C with the Czech side competing in just their fourth Champions League competition in their 111-year history.

However, all the talk is surrounding Barcelona and Bayern once again locking forces and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Gouri🍻 @GouriCuler Saw a lot of jokes on Barca and Bayern being put in the same group. Incase you forgot , Barcelona now,are much more powerful and has the capability to compete against any team in Europe Saw a lot of jokes on Barca and Bayern being put in the same group. Incase you forgot , Barcelona now,are much more powerful and has the capability to compete against any team in Europe🔥 https://t.co/fvdroWhP4R

Edmund 💉 @EdmundOris If you’re a Barca fan and you’re afraid of Bayern this season then you should stop watching football.



It’s clearly not for you. There’s nothing to fear. If you’re a Barca fan and you’re afraid of Bayern this season then you should stop watching football.It’s clearly not for you. There’s nothing to fear.

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne Barca’s group is the group of death



if we excel in that group, we will go into the knockouts full of confidence that we can defeat any opponent. That’s the only advantage Barca’s group is the group of deathif we excel in that group, we will go into the knockouts full of confidence that we can defeat any opponent. That’s the only advantage

CLINTON 🇬🇭💫 @LilMoGh .. Tell them we are coming - FORCA BARCA.



Revenge of the Spartans 🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️ Ego Over them.. Tell them we are coming - FORCA BARCA.Revenge of the Spartans 🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️ Ego Over them 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.. Tell them we are coming - FORCA BARCA. Revenge of the Spartans 🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️

EloRm🇬🇭🇪🇸 @elorm_fcb fifa just hates Barca but we gonna smash them bayern boys, that club need some humbling. xavi ball fifa just hates Barca but we gonna smash them bayern boys, that club need some humbling. xavi ball

Abraham’s🀄️🇳🇬 @AbrahamsGram As a Barca fan, I’m excited that Lewandowski will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League. As a Barca fan, I’m excited that Lewandowski will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League. https://t.co/yNoTJWFSoS

seriousboyfriend @Mad2gh The world is against us But we are BARCA The world is against us But we are BARCA🔴🔵 https://t.co/hlAdJ6kKtt

Barcelona striker Lewandowski to be a nuisance for his former side

The legendary Pole comes up against his former side

It's safe to say that Bayern really didn't want to lose Lewandowski this summer following yet another astounding season for the Pole.

The veteran striker managed 50 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions as he claimed his 10th Bundesliga title in Bayern's colors.

However, despite knocking Barca out at the group stages, the German giants could only make it as far as the quarter-finals before being defeated by Villarreal.

Lewandowski sat on 13 goals in the tournament at the quarter-final stage and could have potentially usurped eventual Golden boot winner Karim Benzema.

If he wants to do that this season, he will be doing it for the Blaugrana and against his former side, of whom he has had huge success with.

It will be intriguing to see what type of reception the legendary forward receives upon his return to the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski has kicked off his first season at the Nou Camp with two goals and an assist in two appearances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett