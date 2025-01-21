"Tell the directors to apologize","Performance tonight was first class" - Chelsea fans praise 25-year-old star after MOTM display against Wolves

Chelsea fans have commended Trevoh Chalobah following their 3-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (January 20). Chalobah was solid in defense for the Blues, having recently returned from a loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Tosin Adarabioyo opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 24th minute after he placed his right-footed shot in the back of the net. However, in the first half's added time (45+5’), Matt Doherty equalized for the Wolves, following a corner kick.

The Blues’ goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could be blamed for the Wolves' equalizer, as his error allowed Doherty to score. In the 60th minute, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall set up Marc Cucurella, who made the scoreline 2-1.

Trending

Five minutes later (65’), Chalobah's header, which was arguably going into the net, was tapped in by Noni Madueke. Despite the Wolves' push to salvage something from the game, the match ended 3-1 in favor of Chelsea.

Chalobah's passing accuracy was 96% (79/82). He registered seven defensive clearances and made three interceptions. The Englishman also made two key passes and won six out of eight ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans took to X to commend Chalobah for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Give Chalobah MOTM and tell the directors to apologize.”

Expand Tweet

'Give Chalobah his flowers while he's at it, don't wait for one mistake and throw out all the negative things you have to say about him,” a delighted fan opined.

"True chalobah had a massive game suddenly I feel confident we can pick a draw at city,” another tweeted.

"Chalobah has been exceptional today. It’s baffling how the owners and directors could consider letting him go while investing heavily in Disasi and Badiashile. In less than a full match, he’s proven exactly why he deserves to stay at Chelsea,” wrote another.

"Chalobah’s performance tonight was first class, deserves to be man of the match.," another said.

Expand Tweet

How did Chelsea's attacker Noni Madueke perform against Wolves?

Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Madueke’s performance against the Wolves was satisfactory. He scored the Blues’ third goal in the 65th minute of the game. In 84 minutes on the pitch, his passing accuracy was 86% (19/22). He registered two shots on target and provided two key passes (via Sofascore).

The Englishman has scored six goals and provided three assists in 20 league games this season. Meanwhile, the Blues are ranked fourth in the standings with 40 points from 22 Premier League games.

The Blues will play Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday (January 25). The game will be played at the Etihad, as both teams are looking to secure a UEFA Champions League spot at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback