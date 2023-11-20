"Tell him to shut his mouth then and stop spouting off" - Liverpool legend launches scathing attack on Jurgen Klopp 

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has slammed manager Jurgen Klopp for his complaints against the scheduling of the Reds' fixture at 12:30 pm UK time.

The Merseysiders are set to face Premier League title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad after the international break on Saturday, November 25. This would be their ninth fixture scheduled at 12:30 UK time right after an international break since the 2019-20 season. The next highest are Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton with three each.

Ahead of the big clash, Klopp complained in a press conference about the timing of the game. Nicol, however, is of the opinion that the German should just accept the timings and stop complaining as he told ESPN (via Rousing the Kop):

“Owners need to turn around and to Jurgen Klopp and say ‘shut it, stop complaining’. If they know that, they’ve accepted it, tell him to shut his mouth then and stop spouting off.”

Liverpool are currently second in the league table, just a point behind Manchester City. They come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield after two games without a win across competitions.

What did Jurgen Klopp say about Liverpool's 12:30 kickoff against Manchester City?

The Reds beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday, November 12, ahead of the international break. A brace from Mohamed Salah and a Diogo Jota goal sealed the win for them.

In the post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp commended Liverpool's performance, and he also spoke about the timing of their clash against Manchester City. He pointed out how both clubs have multiple international players, saying (via Goal):

"We had to get through this game and we did. The boys responded sensationally well. But now they're all gone again and we come back we can train — once, and play City. How can you put a game like this on Saturday at 12.30pm? Honestly, the people who are making these decisions, they just cannot feel football, it is just not possible."

He added:

"There would've been a moment when you could have put these two teams who have together probably 30 international players — they all come back on the same plane by the way, all the South American sit on the same plane and fly back. One plane and they arrive here. It’s mad. But we just have to make sure we are ready.”

Liverpool also had a 12:30 pm kick-off after the international break in October as they hosted Everton in a Merseyside derby. The Reds won 2-0, courtesy of a brace from Salah.