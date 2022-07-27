"Tell Van Dijk to come outside" "Already our best defender" - Manchester United fans rejoice as Lisandro Martinez officially completes transfer

Manchester United fans are thrilled following the club's official announcement that Lisandro Martinez has joined the club.

Martinez, 24, becomes Erik ten Hag's side's third signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia and free-agent Christian Eriksen.

The Argentinian defender joins in a £51.63 million deal from Ajax, signing a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

He joins his former Ajax manager Ten Hag at United, with the duo having had success working with one another at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Martinez made 120 appearances under the Dutch tactician at Ajax, scoring six goals and creating as many assists.

He has won two Eredivisie titles, the KNVB Cup and was named Ajax's 'Player of the Year' last season for his impressive campaign.

Manchester United are in stark need of a shake-up defensively coming off the back of a woeful campaign at Old Trafford.

The thirteen-time Premier League winners slumbered to one of their worst seasons in history, finishing sixth and recording the worst points tally in the club's history (58).

A large part of the Premier League club's current demise has been their poor defensive showings.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane came under fire throughout last season for disappointing displays.

The defensive trio will now have to be watching over their shoulders as Ten Hag has brought in a centre-back he is all too familiar with.

United fans seemingly couldn't be happier with the signing and here are some reactions from Twitter:

"That’s what I want to continue at Manchester United" - Martinez on continuing having success at Old Trafford

'The Butcher' has arrived at Old Trafford

New Manchester United signing Lisandro Martinez is eyeing success upon arriving at Old Trafford.

The Argentinian joins the Red Devils having become one of Europe's most admired centre-backs.

His tenaciousness off the ball alongside his huge comfort when in possession of the ball is an attractive proposition.

The Argentinian was in fine form as Ajax beat Dortmund 4-0 last season.



And he kept a certain Erling Haaland quiet!



A taster of what Lisandro Martínez will bring to the Man Utd defence... 🪨The Argentinian was in fine form as Ajax beat Dortmund 4-0 last season.And he kept a certain Erling Haaland quiet! A taster of what Lisandro Martínez will bring to the Man Utd defence... 🪨The Argentinian was in fine form as Ajax beat Dortmund 4-0 last season.And he kept a certain Erling Haaland quiet! 👀https://t.co/Q5YUKyJr36

Martinez has spoken to the club's official website about the transfer, claiming to now be at the perfect club:

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further."

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

