"Ten Hag is an arrogant deluded twerp" - Piers Morgan blasts Manchester United for not playing Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester City clash

Piers Morgan blasted Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo during the team's defeat against Manchester City.

Manchester City earned a dominant 6-3 win at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy of hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Antony's stunner and Anthony Martial's brace were nothing more than a consolation for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag opted to start Ronaldo on the bench as he preferred Marcus Rashford as the first-choice striker. However, he decided not to bring on the Portuguese attacker at all over the course of the game.

While talking about his decision not to involve Ronaldo at all during the game, here's what Ten Hag said after the game:

"I wouldn't bring him in because we're 4-0 down. Out of respect for Cristiano, for his big career. And the other thing was the advantage. I could bring Anthony Martial, he needs minutes. But I don't want to point it out."

Piers Morgan absolutely blasted Ten Hag for his comments, calling the Manchester United manager arrogant and deluded. Here's what he wrote on Twitter:

"Imagine benching @Cristiano for Utd’s biggest game of the season, then using 5 other subs as they’re hammered into oblivion, & then claiming you did it ‘out of respect’ for him? Ten Hag is an arrogant deluded twerp & the way he’s treating Ronaldo is disgraceful."

Martial, however, made the most of the opportunity he was given, scoring two goals during his cameo appearance, including a stunning penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United at the start of last season, many fans were excited about the prodigal season. His second debut for the club promised better things ahead as Ronaldo managed a brace against Newcastle United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 goals in 38 games last season, including 18 in the Premier League. However, the 37-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this campaign.

The Portuguese superstar hasn't started in any of United's last five Premier League games and is yet to score in the competition this term. He has managed only one goal in eight games across all competitions for his club this season.

The Red Devils' next game is on October 6 against Omonia in the Europa League. Let's see if Ronaldo has a turn of fate.

