Ten Hag confirms Manchester United have triggered contract extensions for 3 key first-team stars

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the Red Devils have triggered contract extensions of three first-team players. Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, and centre-back Victor Lindelof have all been tied down with deals until the summer of 2025.

All three players had their deals at Old Trafford expiring at the end of the season, with United holding the option to trigger for another year. The Red Devils have exercised the option which means that the trio are now contracted for another 18 months.

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club have triggered a one-year extension of the trio. He said, as quoted by Manchester United's official website:

"We are talking with Rapha Varane and with Anthony Martial. And we have triggered the options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019 in a deal worth a reported £50 million. He became the Red Devils' fifth most expensive signing back then and is still the 14th on the list but has arguably been underwhelming.

Wan-Bissaka has been particularly called out for his poor offensive output even though he is solid defensively. He has made 175 appearances for the club, scoring twice and producing 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof has also been unable to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford. The Sweden international joined the club from Benfica in 2017 in a deal worth a reported £30.7 million and has 249 appearances for the club.

Mejbri, on the other hand, is just 20 years of age but is yet to show much potential despite being very highly rated. The Tunisia international joined the Red Devils in 2019 from Monaco and has made just 12 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opens up on meeting with INEOS

Under pressure Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on his meeting and discussions with INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The British business tycoon has made a minority investment at the club and will also now be controlling the club's footballing decisions.

Ten Hag said that he had a very positive meeting with the billionaire and insisted that the INEOS group have great ideas going forward. He said (via UtdDistrict on X):

"Very positive. We had a long meeting, many hours we sit together. On many issues, we are on the same page. It was very positive, I think, on both sides. It was a very constructive meeting. They have good ideas."

Manchester United fans have high hopes from the INEOS group after their investment at the club following years of continuous protest over the Glazers' ownership.