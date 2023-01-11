Manchester United romped to a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday (January 10) night thanks to Antony's sensational first-half strike and Marcus Rashford's second-half double. The Red Devils progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, and Twitter was sent into a frenzy.
Alejandro Garnacho was menacing from the word go, having two opportunities at goal, creating one chance, and drawing a foul in just the first 10 minutes. However, it was his teammate on the opposite flank, Antony, who put Manchester United ahead in the 21st minute and in style.
The Brazilian winger cut inside on the left flank before sending a deliciously curled effort past Charlon goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer. It was the former Ajax forward's fifth goal in 16 appearances for the club.
There was a moment of concern for Erik ten Hag in the 33rd minute when Diogo Dalot was forced off with an injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka came on in his place. The Red Devils will fret over Dalot's injury ahead of their derby encounter against Manchester City on the weekend.
Fred nearly upstaged his Brazilian compatriot Antony in the 34th minute when his brilliant free-kick effort struck the post. It was all United in the first half, and they should have been further ahead.
Charlton came out with more bite in the second half - Scott Fraser should have done better in the 46th minute after the Addicks put together a fine sweeping move. He sent his shot high over United goalkeeper Tom Heaton's goal.
Manchester United handed 17-year-old Kobbie Mainoo his debut as he became the club's 249th academy graduate. The English midfielder didn't put a foot wrong. Meanwhile, Anthony Elanga was quiet throughout but had the ball in the back of the net in the 49th minute. However, the Swede was in an offside position.
Garnacho had a golden opportunity in the 64th minute when United broke on the counter. The Argentine teenager cut onto his right foot, but Maynard-Brewer made a great save to deny him. He made another fantastic stop in the 83rd minute from second-half substitute Christian Eriksen's deflected strike.
Marcus Rashford wasn't going to go a game without scoring since the FIFA World Cup. The 60th-minute substitute tucked away United's second in the 90th minute after wonderful work from Facundo Pellestri.
He grabbed his second in the 90+4th minute, pouncing on Casemiro's superb through ball to fire into Maynard-Brewer's net. The English forward has scored 15 goals this season.
Charlton had five shots to United's 21, with the Red Devils registering their 11th consecutive victory over the League one outfit. Here are some reactions to Ten Hag's side's Carabao Cup win over the Addicks:
Manchester United on the verge of signing Wout Weghorst on loan
Manchester United are close to sealing a loan deal for Burnley striker Weghorst. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils have agreed with the Dutch striker over a move.
Weghorst has been on loan at Besiktas but is heading to Old Trafford. The loan deal is expected to see the Turkish side make €3 million as they allow him to cut his stay at Vodafone Park short.
He has scored nine goals in 18 appearances across competitions. The veteran striker's arrival will help Ten Hag bolster his attack. Manchester United have been left in need of a new center forward following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.