Manchester United romped to a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday (January 10) night thanks to Antony's sensational first-half strike and Marcus Rashford's second-half double. The Red Devils progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, and Twitter was sent into a frenzy.

Alejandro Garnacho was menacing from the word go, having two opportunities at goal, creating one chance, and drawing a foul in just the first 10 minutes. However, it was his teammate on the opposite flank, Antony, who put Manchester United ahead in the 21st minute and in style.

The Brazilian winger cut inside on the left flank before sending a deliciously curled effort past Charlon goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer. It was the former Ajax forward's fifth goal in 16 appearances for the club.

There was a moment of concern for Erik ten Hag in the 33rd minute when Diogo Dalot was forced off with an injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka came on in his place. The Red Devils will fret over Dalot's injury ahead of their derby encounter against Manchester City on the weekend.

Fred nearly upstaged his Brazilian compatriot Antony in the 34th minute when his brilliant free-kick effort struck the post. It was all United in the first half, and they should have been further ahead.

Charlton came out with more bite in the second half - Scott Fraser should have done better in the 46th minute after the Addicks put together a fine sweeping move. He sent his shot high over United goalkeeper Tom Heaton's goal.

Manchester United handed 17-year-old Kobbie Mainoo his debut as he became the club's 249th academy graduate. The English midfielder didn't put a foot wrong. Meanwhile, Anthony Elanga was quiet throughout but had the ball in the back of the net in the 49th minute. However, the Swede was in an offside position.

Garnacho had a golden opportunity in the 64th minute when United broke on the counter. The Argentine teenager cut onto his right foot, but Maynard-Brewer made a great save to deny him. He made another fantastic stop in the 83rd minute from second-half substitute Christian Eriksen's deflected strike.

Marcus Rashford wasn't going to go a game without scoring since the FIFA World Cup. The 60th-minute substitute tucked away United's second in the 90th minute after wonderful work from Facundo Pellestri.

He grabbed his second in the 90+4th minute, pouncing on Casemiro's superb through ball to fire into Maynard-Brewer's net. The English forward has scored 15 goals this season.

Charlton had five shots to United's 21, with the Red Devils registering their 11th consecutive victory over the League one outfit. Here are some reactions to Ten Hag's side's Carabao Cup win over the Addicks:

Trey @UTDTrey ANTONY THE BEST IN THE WORLDDDDDDD AHHHHH ANTONY THE BEST IN THE WORLDDDDDDD AHHHHH

Trey @UTDTrey 2 goals in 2 for Antony and the haters have gone quiet, chat now mfs 2 goals in 2 for Antony and the haters have gone quiet, chat now mfs😂

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Three goals against Arsenal, Man City and Everton in eight appearances in the Premier League



1 goal in 1 appearance in the FA Cup

1 goal in 1 appearance in the EFL Cup Three goals against Arsenal, Man City and Everton in eight appearances in the Premier League1 goal in 1 appearance in the FA Cup1 goal in 1 appearance in the EFL Cup 🚨🇧🇷 Three goals against Arsenal, Man City and Everton in eight appearances in the Premier League 1 goal in 1 appearance in the FA Cup1 goal in 1 appearance in the EFL Cup https://t.co/AwYrLXVlOS

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Antony's half by numbers vs. Charlton:



91% pass accuracy

50% shot accuracy

21 passes completed

3 dribbles

2 shots

1 goal



He's only got a left foot... 🥳🥳🥳 Antony's half by numbers vs. Charlton:91% pass accuracy50% shot accuracy21 passes completed3 dribbles2 shots1 goalHe's only got a left foot... 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/mnTsvjr24e

utdreport @utdreport Kobbie Mainoo looks right at home out there Kobbie Mainoo looks right at home out there ❤️ https://t.co/nV3CY98cuI

. @utdcynical We’re so good lol. Can finally rotate and still look like a good team, whenever we made 2 chances under Ole we looked like a Championship side We’re so good lol. Can finally rotate and still look like a good team, whenever we made 2 chances under Ole we looked like a Championship side

UtdPlug @UtdPlug In the 1st half vs Charlton, Garnacho ranked first or second among players on the pitch for:



🥇 Dribbles completed (3)

🥇 Shots (3)

🥈 Chances created (1)



@StatmanDave In the 1st half vs Charlton, Garnacho ranked first or second among players on the pitch for:🥇 Dribbles completed (3)🥇 Shots (3)🥈 Chances created (1) 🚨🇦🇷 In the 1st half vs Charlton, Garnacho ranked first or second among players on the pitch for:🥇 Dribbles completed (3)🥇 Shots (3)🥈 Chances created (1)@StatmanDave https://t.co/oxsoL1yDvZ

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Antony has 2 goals in his last 2 games, but people are still hating on him 🥱 Antony has 2 goals in his last 2 games, but people are still hating on him 🥱 https://t.co/jZ78zmYcGN

🎟️ @SackOIe Nah this Garnacho 15 minutes got me tearing up haven’t seen a United winger take on so many players Nah this Garnacho 15 minutes got me tearing up haven’t seen a United winger take on so many players 😭😭😭

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Not bad for a spin merchant. Antony has now scored 5 goals for Manchester United this season. Only Marcus Rashford has scored more (13).Not bad for a spin merchant. Antony has now scored 5 goals for Manchester United this season. Only Marcus Rashford has scored more (13). Not bad for a spin merchant. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/TXGH8xMaRE

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ I don’t know who that Charlton is who’s up against Garnacho but he’s getting cooked like Sunday roast out there I don’t know who that Charlton is who’s up against Garnacho but he’s getting cooked like Sunday roast out there

Brisco🇦🇷 @_ReneOG I see Ten hag cooking a Quadruple Each player is being at his best mn I see Ten hag cooking a Quadruple Each player is being at his best mn

Barth @GreatBarth__ Ten hag making me smile watching ManchesterUnited B team play Ten hag making me smile watching ManchesterUnited B team play

. @utdcynical Garnacho is so special Garnacho is so special

United Agenda @Utd__Agenda Elanga ain’t it man. Sorry to say, I love the guy but he needs to go out on a long loan or something because it just ain’t working. Elanga ain’t it man. Sorry to say, I love the guy but he needs to go out on a long loan or something because it just ain’t working.

Trey @UTDTrey Elanga has even been invisible against League 1 Charlton, this brother can’t be saved Elanga has even been invisible against League 1 Charlton, this brother can’t be saved 😭

sid @sidsgotnohoes @utdreport our football looks more complete every game. Obviously we know what’s not great but our passing looks better, our movement has been much better than pre- ten hag, the system is being formed so I’m happy. Garnacho is a star @utdreport our football looks more complete every game. Obviously we know what’s not great but our passing looks better, our movement has been much better than pre- ten hag, the system is being formed so I’m happy. Garnacho is a star 🌟

Matty Murray 🇾🇪👑🐐 @MattyMurray18 Garnacho again impressing btw he's been class for us, I'll always have a fear he'll go to Real at somepoint like Ronaldo Garnacho again impressing btw he's been class for us, I'll always have a fear he'll go to Real at somepoint like Ronaldo

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra How Pellistri has never seen game time at United is absolutely baffling, what an agile player. How Pellistri has never seen game time at United is absolutely baffling, what an agile player.

Modou Camara @modoucamara1 Why does Ten Hag play Elanga ahead of Pellestri again? He did in 2 mins what Elanga couldn’t in 84. Why does Ten Hag play Elanga ahead of Pellestri again? He did in 2 mins what Elanga couldn’t in 84.

Trey @UTDTrey 20 G/A in 25 games for Rashford this season. Ten Hag is creating a monster 20 G/A in 25 games for Rashford this season. Ten Hag is creating a monster

centredevils. @centredevils A SERIOUS conversation needs to be had about where Rashford ranks among the world's best forwards...



6 GOALS in 6 GAMES 🤯 A SERIOUS conversation needs to be had about where Rashford ranks among the world's best forwards...6 GOALS in 6 GAMES 🤯 https://t.co/in7bkYgMcS

Manchester United on the verge of signing Wout Weghorst on loan

Manchester United are close to sealing a loan deal for Burnley striker Weghorst. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils have agreed with the Dutch striker over a move.

Weghorst has been on loan at Besiktas but is heading to Old Trafford. The loan deal is expected to see the Turkish side make €3 million as they allow him to cut his stay at Vodafone Park short.

He has scored nine goals in 18 appearances across competitions. The veteran striker's arrival will help Ten Hag bolster his attack. Manchester United have been left in need of a new center forward following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

