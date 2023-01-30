Football transfer expert Fabrizo Romano has revealed that Manchester United have turned down offers from two European clubs for defender Victor Lindelof this January.

The Swedish defender has been the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid this January. However, United have insisted that the player isn't for sale.

Lindelof has fallen down the pecking order of centre-backs this season. The likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and even Luke Shaw have been favored more than him in games.

Despite the scarcity of game time at Old Trafford, it is widely believed that head coach Erik ten Hag holds the Swede in high regard at Manchester United.

As such, the Red Devils are currently not interested in either a loan or outright sale involving Lindelof this January.

Ten Hag reacted during an interview when asked about the possibility of some players leaving the club this January. As seen in Metro, he said:

"We have our ideas, for some players we are open for loans, but with some players, they are not."

He continued:

"They have to develop first in our environment, second, we have a lot of games to cover, and we need players to cover that. When you play 10 games in 30 days, you need a lot of players. The way we out [Pellestri] on Wednesday is already a signal."

The 28-year-old defender has been handed just 438 minutes of football action in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign, while making six appearances. He has also featured eight times in cup competitions such as the Europa League, FA Cup, and League Cup this season for the Red Devils.

Harry Maguire reacts to Manchester United star Marcus Rashord being angry after being subbed off during victory against Reading

The in-form Manchester United forward was denied a golden opportunity to set an all-time club record of 10 consecutive goals being scored at Old Trafford.

Rashford, however, was taken off mid-way through the second half of Manchester United's 3-0 win against Reading on Saturday (January 28).

Speaking after the game, Harry Maguire revealed that he felt sorry for Rashford. He also said that although he wanted his Manchester United teammate to set the record, the manager did what was best for the team.

In his words, as seen in the Mirror, he said:

"Yes, it was obviously disappointing for him [Rashford]. I think he’d have been really wanting that record and then the manager subbed him off and I’m sure he wasn’t happy with that either."

He continued:

“Listen, there’s bigger things to win. Although records are nice, it’s a team sport and we need Marcus. Our team needs Marcus fit and ready for these big games coming up. So it’s probably a wise decision from the manager."

