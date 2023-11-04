Leeds United supporters seized the opportunity to mock their longstanding rivals Manchester United, following a win in their Championship promotion pursuit.

In a thrilling Friday night showdown, Leeds United edged past the fellow promotion hunters Leicester City with a 1-0 victory. During the match at the King Power Stadium, the travelling Leeds supporters decided to take jibes at both the Red Devils and their manager with a chant (via TalkSPORT):

"Old Trafford is falling down, Ten Hag is a f***ing clown, Glazers staying ten more years, Leeds United on the beers!"

The iconic Old Trafford seems to have waned from its storied days. During Sir Alex Ferguson's golden era, it was a stronghold. However, lately, there's been a prevailing sentiment that Old Trafford has diminished in stature. The Red Devils have struggled to succeed at home, recently losing 3-0 to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup (they did win 1-0 against Fulham in the Premier League earlier today).

However, that's just on the pitch. The stadium's infrastructure itself appears antiquated and weary, and it desperately requires a contemporary overhaul. Frequent critiques have highlighted the much-discussed leaking roof, which sees rain pour directly onto the bleachers when it rains.

A Qatari investment consortium had reported plans to purchase Manchester United, and they were supposedly prepared to bring in the funds needed to revamp the stadium. However, their bid was met with some reported derision by the Glazer family, who have reportedly decided to go with billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe instead. It is widely expected that the Ineos owner will modernize the stadium.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares multi-club vision with Manchester United at the helm

Football Insider (via The Peoples Person) has disclosed Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ambitious plans to institute a multi-club model, with Manchester United poised to be its linchpin. Ratcliffe is set to acquire a substantial 25% stake in the club, subsequently taking the reins of sporting operations at Old Trafford.

Alongside other promising declarations, including the stadium's facelift, there are plans in motion to foster a continuous stream of emerging talent from across the world. The post-Brexit landscape has seen English teams prohibited from signing of international players below 18, but the multi-club strategy presents a workaround.

By virtue of multi-club ownership, players can be procured by the parent entity, bypassing direct club acquisitions entirely. These players can later transition to any affiliated club under the conglomerate's umbrella.

Notably, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership already boasts prominent European clubs like OGC Nice from Ligue 1 and Lausanne from Switzerland.