“Ten Hag out” “Giving me Ole vibes” - Manchester United fans fume after seeing ‘same old’ starting XI against Liverpool 

Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to Erik ten Hag's first starting XI ahead of his side's pre-season clash with Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday, July 12.

Young Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is the Red Devils' only signing of the summer transfer window so far but he starts on the bench. Many feel that the squad still requires major surgery following a desperately disappointing season last term.

United have also seen several first-team players depart over the summer, including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard.

However, Ten Hag's inaugural team sheet as Manchester United boss against their great rivals had an all-to-familiar feel to it.

The former Ajax boss appears to be playing his favored 4-3-3 formation, with either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial playing upfront to accompany Jadon Sancho in a the front three. The trio were severaly lacking in confidence and goals towards the back end of the 2021-22 campaign. Martial was even loaned out to Sevilla in January but had a disappointing campaign in Spain as well.

Bruno Fernandes will captain the team in the absence of Harry Maguire. However, Manchester United supporters have made no secret of the fact that they were upset with their lineup to face Liverpool. This is especially due to the fact that the infamous pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred is once again starting.

Many took to Twitter to vent their frustration:

arzuka. @Hasynx_ @ManUtd why is this lineup giving me ole's vibe @ManUtd why is this lineup giving me ole's vibe

DJ_DB @SirBheejhay @ManUtd Let this be the last time I'll ever watch mcfred start a game please @ManUtd Let this be the last time I'll ever watch mcfred start a game please

Heirnxt @heirnxt hope this stops in preseason. @ManUtd Ten Hag’s first eleven ft McFredhope this stops in preseason. @ManUtd Ten Hag’s first eleven ft McFred😂 hope this stops in preseason.

Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United's players are "pretty tired" from Erik ten Hag's new training methods

Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation for wanting his teams to work hard and press with high intensity.

Speaking on Manchester United's official website, Fernandes has praised the 52-year-old boss for implementing his new training methods. The Portuguese playmaker proclaimed:

"It's been pretty intense. He likes intense training, reactions when you lose the ball. He likes everyone to run. He's been really good. Everyone is enjoying [it], obviously. Everyone gets really tired at the end of the training but that's what we have to do."

The 27-year-old highlighted the importance of hard work in pre-season and urged his side to do well. He said:

"We have to be like that at the end of the training, but then you know the training was really good. As I said, we have to do the hard work because, if we do it now, then we will be fit for the beginning of the season."

Fernandes added:

"We all know the first games of the season are strange, but we want to be the ones that will be winning. We have to do the maximum that we can and what the coach and all the staff ask us to do."

Liverpool FC @LFC Here’s how we line-up for our first pre-season outing of 2022



#LFCPreSeason Here’s how we line-up for our first pre-season outing of 2022 ⚪ Here’s how we line-up for our first pre-season outing of 2022 ⚪#LFCPreSeason

