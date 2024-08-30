Ten Hag provides update on Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United amid Chelsea links

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has suggested Jadon Sancho might not be closing in on a move to Chelsea despite widespread reports claiming so. The English winger's future is the hot topic of speculation on deadline day (August 30).

Ten Hag spoke ahead of the Red Devils' battle with arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday (September 1). The Dutch coach was asked about Sancho's situation (via Manchester Evening News):

"He is playing (in the) squad and we are happy with him. We need a good squad, we need depth. We have to play many games until January. After the break we play every third day so we need options."

Trending

Jadon Sancho returned to Manchester United earlier this summer after spending the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. After their well-documented bust-up last September, he reconciled with Ten Hag, which led to the player's exile from the first team.

The 24-year-old participated in the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States. It appeared he was going to be part of Ten Hag's plans for the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Sancho didn't play in United's two opening games of the season amid an ear infection. Talk of a departure has intensified as the window has dragged on and Chelsea came into the equation last week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Sancho has given the green light on a move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues' project entices him and a deal is a real possibility after Juventus pulled out of the race yesterday.

Expand Tweet

Jadon Sancho has endured a difficult spell at United since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £72 million. He has managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 games across competitions, failing to live up to expectations.

Gary Neville explains how Chelsea-linked Jadon Sancho has leverage amid potential Manchester United exit

Gary Neville thinks his former club are making up for transfer errors (Image - Getty)

Jadon Sancho is one of Manchester United's highest earners, earning £275,000 a week, per Salary Sport. Because of the finances, the Red Devils have found it difficult to offload the English attacker.

Gary Neville thinks United and Chelsea have paid for poor recruitment decisions over recent years. The Red's former captain told Sky Sports:

"I think every player has a point to prove, but what we're seeing here from Manchester United and Chelsea is basically they're trying to clean up their poor recruitment from previous transfer windows, and you're trying to get players out."

Neville added:

"The players have leverage, they have strength, because they know they're on massive money, big wages, time left on their contracts, and they're not going to be shoved out of the door easily. The clubs are going to have to pay for the mistakes they've made. Players want compensation for that."

Expand Tweet

Sancho will be expected to take a wage cut to secure a move to Chelsea as they try to put a new wage structure in place. The Blues have similarly spent the summer trying to get rid of their highest earners with Raheem Sterling told he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback