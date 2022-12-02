"Ten Hag has been really interested in him" - Paul Scholes identifies the perfect Cristiano Ronaldo replacement for Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested Erik ten Hag should sign Dutch youngster Cody Gakpo in the winter transfer window as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.

Scholes said that the 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward could be a perfect replacement for Ronaldo at United. Gakpo has found the back of the net thrice in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring once in each game.

The Red Devils could be desperate to sign a striker in the upcoming winter transfer window. With Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford confirmed and Martial's recurring fitness issues appearing unlikely to go away, United boss Ten Hag needs a new No. 9 at the club.

Speaking on MUTV's The Debate, Scholes said via Team Talk:

“I think there’s a couple of forwards they might look at. We have Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford who can both play there, but I think Marcus prefers being out wide and Antony’s injury record isn’t great.''

Further, into the conversation, Scholes suggested that Gakpo would be a like-for-like replacement for Ronaldo and that the Manchester United board should start preparing to engage the Dutch international.

“January might be too soon [to replace Ronaldo], they’re probably looking at next summer now, but I do think there are players out there."

He added:

The lad at PSV – Gakpo is doing really well for Netherlands at the World Cup and I think Ten Hag has been really interested in him before. There’s players out there for sure. January can be a tough window to do business but I hope we can do something and bring in a new centre forward.”

Former Real Madrid and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford at the start of the 2021-22 season on a two-year contract. He scored 24 goals in his first season which saw the Red Devils sack two managers. However, United's romance with Ronaldo ended on a sour note after the latter hit out at the club's owner, the manager, and a few former players in an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United fans pick Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix, and Cody Gakpo amongst others to replace former striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans have moved on from the controversial phase involving Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan and are already discussing his potential replacement.

Red Devils fans have bitter-sweet memories of Ronaldo's return but believe that United should look ahead and sign young players, paving the path to rebuilding a formidable squad.

Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao, and Joao Felix are among the many players that the fans want the Manchester United board to sign in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Here are some of the interesting responses from Red Devils fans when quizzed over Ronaldo's replacement:

