"Ten Hag should be sacked", "We're bottling top 4" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer last-gasp defeat to Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion stunned Manchester United with a dramatic 1-0 victory on Thursday (May 4) to seal redemption for their FA Cup semifinal heartbreak.

It was a frenetic first half between the two sides who were both in search of an opener. The Red Devils went close in the first minute through Antony. The Brazilian got on the end of Bruno Fernandes' brilliant threaded pass but could only shoot wide.

It was Brighton's turn to go close just three minutes later when Victor Lindelof had the ball picked off him by Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese winger then blasted the ball at United goalkeeper David de Gea's face.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave stand-in right-back Moises Caicedo issues all night. He did well in the 28th minute to evade the Ecuadorian but his left-footed shot was denied by Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele. Antony then saw a scuffed effort saved again by Steele just a minute later.

It was a first half full of chances with both sides going hammer and tong for a vital opener. The second half wasn't quite as full of chances but the encounter became a feisty one with challenges flying in.

The hosts at the Amex were demanding Casemiro see red after a foul on Alexis Mac Allister in the 65th minute. The Brazilian had already booked and was fortunate to receive a second booking.

Antony then clashed with Mac Allister in the 69th minute after feeling he was fouled by the Argentine. He lashed out at the Brighton midfielder to which he received a booking.

As tensions grew between the two sides, so too did the risk of a late winner. Casemiro let loose in the 73rd minute on the half volley, with the ball just sailing over Steele's crossbar.

Solly March then nearly made up for his penalty miss from the FA Cup semifinal defeat to Manchester United in the 85th minute. The winger sent an audacious effort just past De Gea's goal.

Brighton's Mac Allister thought he had scored in the 89th minute with a ferocious strike that moved in front of De Gea. The Spanish shot-stopper did well to push it to safety.

Just when it seemed the two sides had settled on a draw, drama ensued in the dying embers. Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handled in the box with referee Andre Marinner eventually awarding a penalty.

Mac Allister took and scored in the 90+8th minute to seal a dramatic victory at the Amex. In the process, they put a dent in Manchester United's top-four hopes, with Ten Hag's men remaining four points above fifth-placed Liverpool.

One fan thinks Ten Hag should be dismissed if Champions League qualification isn't sealed:

"Ten Hag should be sacked if we don’t get top 4 ngl."

Another fan thinks the Red Devils are going to miss out on Champions League qualification:

"I’m calling it now. We’re bottling Top 4."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils' draw against Brighton, who move up to sixth in the league:

george @StokeyyG2 UNITED LOST IN THE 90+9’ MINUTE? UNITED LOST IN THE 90+9’ MINUTE?😭

Jordan @FourFourJordan Lost the game but Wan Bissaka locked up Mitoma



Lost the game but Wan Bissaka locked up Mitoma https://t.co/QL4HTrqchr

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge This ref needs relegating with Southampton.. This ref needs relegating with Southampton..

UtdPlug @UtdPlug David De Gea holding down the fort for the final few mins David De Gea holding down the fort for the final few mins 😂

Alex @Alex94_mufc Casemiro is such a liability in possession. The amount of turnovers he gives away is criminal. Casemiro is such a liability in possession. The amount of turnovers he gives away is criminal.

ًEl. @UtdEIIis We live in a world where Brighton Hove Albion are a better ‘footballing’ team than Manchester United. We live in a world where Brighton Hove Albion are a better ‘footballing’ team than Manchester United.

Harry 🇬🇧💫 @utdHarryy I’m calling it now.



We’re bottling Top 4 I’m calling it now.We’re bottling Top 4

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - PENALTY BRIGHTON IN THE 97TH MINUTE OF THE GAME!



INCREDIBLE SCENES! 📸 - PENALTY BRIGHTON IN THE 97TH MINUTE OF THE GAME! INCREDIBLE SCENES! https://t.co/KQw5WkJody

🌂 @rain8ii @UtdEIIis @Richy_McG Ten hag ball is the most boring football played in the league @UtdEIIis @Richy_McG Ten hag ball is the most boring football played in the league

Alice Abrahams @AliceTalksFooty Best thing about this game is that Brighton are just as crap as us at finishing chances. Best thing about this game is that Brighton are just as crap as us at finishing chances.

Jordan @FourFourJordan Andre Marriner been our best player I can’t lie. Andre Marriner been our best player I can’t lie.

Gary Neville @GNev2 How well is Luke Shaw doing at Centre Back How well is Luke Shaw doing at Centre Back

Paddy Power @paddypower Casemiro must really hate playing for Man Utd the way he tries to get himself sent off every week. Casemiro must really hate playing for Man Utd the way he tries to get himself sent off every week.

Aaron Wright @azzawrighty #mufc #bhamun Surely if Dunk is getting booked for that, then Anthony should have got booked for the reaction as well?! Should have seen 2 yellows for 2 seperate incidents. #brighton Surely if Dunk is getting booked for that, then Anthony should have got booked for the reaction as well?! Should have seen 2 yellows for 2 seperate incidents. #brighton #mufc #bhamun

ً @utdrobbo This notion that Brighton are the nation's sweethearts really does disappear if you actually watch them play. The dirty bunch of pricks get away with murder. This notion that Brighton are the nation's sweethearts really does disappear if you actually watch them play. The dirty bunch of pricks get away with murder.

Wayne Barton @WayneSBarton What a waste of an effort that was, all thrown away in one moment.



Most of that performance was strong, aside from the evident areas United need to improve. Feels like those peripheral players aren’t stepping up when needed.



CL position now in real question. What a waste of an effort that was, all thrown away in one moment. Most of that performance was strong, aside from the evident areas United need to improve. Feels like those peripheral players aren’t stepping up when needed. CL position now in real question.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Payback. Brighton have done the double on Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in their history.Payback. Brighton have done the double on Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in their history.Payback. 💰 https://t.co/D7Ek9xMXHD

. @utdcynical Ten Hag should be sacked if we don’t get top 4 ngl Ten Hag should be sacked if we don’t get top 4 ngl

WelBeast @WelBeast Don't talk to me if Brighton took 6 points from you. You're not a top 4 material. Carabao Cup is your level. Don't talk to me if Brighton took 6 points from you. You're not a top 4 material. Carabao Cup is your level.

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten MUFC's away record against top nine teams this season: P8 W0 D1 L7. MUFC's away record against top nine teams this season: P8 W0 D1 L7.

Mod @CFCMod_ Life has finally come full circle, Man Utd reversing the full time whistle last year to now losing in the 99th minute against Brighton, inject it into my veins. Life has finally come full circle, Man Utd reversing the full time whistle last year to now losing in the 99th minute against Brighton, inject it into my veins.

Wayne Barton @WayneSBarton And well done Brighton.



Only thing better than a last minute penalty winner is a penalty winner after the final whistle



🥲🥲



(In all seriousness well done) And well done Brighton.Only thing better than a last minute penalty winner is a penalty winner after the final whistle 🥲🥲(In all seriousness well done) https://t.co/nWBTd1FZWz

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Shaw had been pretty faultless until that unnecessary handball.



United’s awful away record against top 10 continues. Seven losses, one draw, one (last-min) win.



#MUFC Deserved result for that second-half performance. United didn’t show up after the interval.Shaw had been pretty faultless until that unnecessary handball.United’s awful away record against top 10 continues. Seven losses, one draw, one (last-min) win. Deserved result for that second-half performance. United didn’t show up after the interval.Shaw had been pretty faultless until that unnecessary handball.United’s awful away record against top 10 continues. Seven losses, one draw, one (last-min) win.#MUFC

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho explains influence of Lisandro Martinez

Garnacho (centre) praises Martinez (left).

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has explained why he views Lisandro Martinez as a father figure at Old Trafford.

Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season with the Red Devils, forging his way into Erik ten Hag's first-team. He has bagged four goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions. His incredible campaign was rewarded with a new five-year contract in late April.

The Argentine teenager was joined at Manchester United by Martinez, 25, last summer, who joined the club from Ajax. Garnacho has explained how he looks up to his compatriot and the influence he has on him. He told the club's official website:

"I’m the youngest guy out of all that squad and so players like Lisandro Martinez who is like… well I say around here that he’s like my dad! He treats me like my dad [would treat me]. When he needs to tell me off, he does, and when I do well, he tells me that I have. He always tries to help me with everything."

Martinez has been impressive in his debut season at Manchester United and has garnered praise for his attitude. It appears that he is having an influence on Garnacho and this will be majorly beneficial for Ten Hag.

There were prior doubts hinted at by the Red Devils boss about Garnacho's attitude at the start of the season. The Dutch tactician warned the Argentine about his approach in November 2022 to which the winger responded by becoming a key member of his team.

