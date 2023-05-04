"Ten Hag should be sacked", "We're bottling top 4" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer last-gasp defeat to Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion stunned Manchester United with a dramatic 1-0 victory on Thursday (May 4) to seal redemption for their FA Cup semifinal heartbreak.
It was a frenetic first half between the two sides who were both in search of an opener. The Red Devils went close in the first minute through Antony. The Brazilian got on the end of Bruno Fernandes' brilliant threaded pass but could only shoot wide.
It was Brighton's turn to go close just three minutes later when Victor Lindelof had the ball picked off him by Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese winger then blasted the ball at United goalkeeper David de Gea's face.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave stand-in right-back Moises Caicedo issues all night. He did well in the 28th minute to evade the Ecuadorian but his left-footed shot was denied by Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele. Antony then saw a scuffed effort saved again by Steele just a minute later.
It was a first half full of chances with both sides going hammer and tong for a vital opener. The second half wasn't quite as full of chances but the encounter became a feisty one with challenges flying in.
The hosts at the Amex were demanding Casemiro see red after a foul on Alexis Mac Allister in the 65th minute. The Brazilian had already booked and was fortunate to receive a second booking.
Antony then clashed with Mac Allister in the 69th minute after feeling he was fouled by the Argentine. He lashed out at the Brighton midfielder to which he received a booking.
As tensions grew between the two sides, so too did the risk of a late winner. Casemiro let loose in the 73rd minute on the half volley, with the ball just sailing over Steele's crossbar.
Solly March then nearly made up for his penalty miss from the FA Cup semifinal defeat to Manchester United in the 85th minute. The winger sent an audacious effort just past De Gea's goal.
Brighton's Mac Allister thought he had scored in the 89th minute with a ferocious strike that moved in front of De Gea. The Spanish shot-stopper did well to push it to safety.
Just when it seemed the two sides had settled on a draw, drama ensued in the dying embers. Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handled in the box with referee Andre Marinner eventually awarding a penalty.
Mac Allister took and scored in the 90+8th minute to seal a dramatic victory at the Amex. In the process, they put a dent in Manchester United's top-four hopes, with Ten Hag's men remaining four points above fifth-placed Liverpool.
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho explains influence of Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has explained why he views Lisandro Martinez as a father figure at Old Trafford.
Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season with the Red Devils, forging his way into Erik ten Hag's first-team. He has bagged four goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions. His incredible campaign was rewarded with a new five-year contract in late April.
The Argentine teenager was joined at Manchester United by Martinez, 25, last summer, who joined the club from Ajax. Garnacho has explained how he looks up to his compatriot and the influence he has on him. He told the club's official website:
"I’m the youngest guy out of all that squad and so players like Lisandro Martinez who is like… well I say around here that he’s like my dad! He treats me like my dad [would treat me]. When he needs to tell me off, he does, and when I do well, he tells me that I have. He always tries to help me with everything."
Martinez has been impressive in his debut season at Manchester United and has garnered praise for his attitude. It appears that he is having an influence on Garnacho and this will be majorly beneficial for Ten Hag.
There were prior doubts hinted at by the Red Devils boss about Garnacho's attitude at the start of the season. The Dutch tactician warned the Argentine about his approach in November 2022 to which the winger responded by becoming a key member of his team.