"Ten Hag should be sacked", "We're bottling top 4" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United suffer last-gasp defeat to Brighton

By Matthew Guyett
Modified May 04, 2023 21:18 GMT
Brighton shock Manchester United with a last minute winner from the spot.
Brighton & Hove Albion stunned Manchester United with a dramatic 1-0 victory on Thursday (May 4) to seal redemption for their FA Cup semifinal heartbreak.

It was a frenetic first half between the two sides who were both in search of an opener. The Red Devils went close in the first minute through Antony. The Brazilian got on the end of Bruno Fernandes' brilliant threaded pass but could only shoot wide.

It was Brighton's turn to go close just three minutes later when Victor Lindelof had the ball picked off him by Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese winger then blasted the ball at United goalkeeper David de Gea's face.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave stand-in right-back Moises Caicedo issues all night. He did well in the 28th minute to evade the Ecuadorian but his left-footed shot was denied by Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele. Antony then saw a scuffed effort saved again by Steele just a minute later.

It was a first half full of chances with both sides going hammer and tong for a vital opener. The second half wasn't quite as full of chances but the encounter became a feisty one with challenges flying in.

The hosts at the Amex were demanding Casemiro see red after a foul on Alexis Mac Allister in the 65th minute. The Brazilian had already booked and was fortunate to receive a second booking.

Antony then clashed with Mac Allister in the 69th minute after feeling he was fouled by the Argentine. He lashed out at the Brighton midfielder to which he received a booking.

As tensions grew between the two sides, so too did the risk of a late winner. Casemiro let loose in the 73rd minute on the half volley, with the ball just sailing over Steele's crossbar.

Solly March then nearly made up for his penalty miss from the FA Cup semifinal defeat to Manchester United in the 85th minute. The winger sent an audacious effort just past De Gea's goal.

Brighton's Mac Allister thought he had scored in the 89th minute with a ferocious strike that moved in front of De Gea. The Spanish shot-stopper did well to push it to safety.

Just when it seemed the two sides had settled on a draw, drama ensued in the dying embers. Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handled in the box with referee Andre Marinner eventually awarding a penalty.

Mac Allister took and scored in the 90+8th minute to seal a dramatic victory at the Amex. In the process, they put a dent in Manchester United's top-four hopes, with Ten Hag's men remaining four points above fifth-placed Liverpool.

One fan thinks Ten Hag should be dismissed if Champions League qualification isn't sealed:

"Ten Hag should be sacked if we don’t get top 4 ngl."

Another fan thinks the Red Devils are going to miss out on Champions League qualification:

"I’m calling it now. We’re bottling Top 4."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils' draw against Brighton, who move up to sixth in the league:

UNITED LOST IN THE 90+9’ MINUTE?😭
Lost the game but Wan Bissaka locked up Mitoma https://t.co/QL4HTrqchr
This ref needs relegating with Southampton..
David De Gea holding down the fort for the final few mins 😂
Casemiro is such a liability in possession. The amount of turnovers he gives away is criminal.
We live in a world where Brighton Hove Albion are a better ‘footballing’ team than Manchester United.
I’m calling it now.We’re bottling Top 4
We are 4 points clear with a game in hand twitter.com/jonmorleylfc/s…
📸 - PENALTY BRIGHTON IN THE 97TH MINUTE OF THE GAME! INCREDIBLE SCENES! https://t.co/KQw5WkJody
@UtdEIIis @Richy_McG Ten hag ball is the most boring football played in the league
Best thing about this game is that Brighton are just as crap as us at finishing chances.
Andre Marriner been our best player I can’t lie.
How well is Luke Shaw doing at Centre Back
Casemiro must really hate playing for Man Utd the way he tries to get himself sent off every week.
Surely if Dunk is getting booked for that, then Anthony should have got booked for the reaction as well?! Should have seen 2 yellows for 2 seperate incidents. #brighton #mufc #bhamun
This notion that Brighton are the nation's sweethearts really does disappear if you actually watch them play. The dirty bunch of pricks get away with murder.
What a waste of an effort that was, all thrown away in one moment. Most of that performance was strong, aside from the evident areas United need to improve. Feels like those peripheral players aren’t stepping up when needed. CL position now in real question.
Brighton have done the double on Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in their history.Payback. 💰 https://t.co/D7Ek9xMXHD
Ten Hag should be sacked if we don’t get top 4 ngl
Don't talk to me if Brighton took 6 points from you. You're not a top 4 material. Carabao Cup is your level.
MUFC's away record against top nine teams this season: P8 W0 D1 L7.
Life has finally come full circle, Man Utd reversing the full time whistle last year to now losing in the 99th minute against Brighton, inject it into my veins.
And well done Brighton.Only thing better than a last minute penalty winner is a penalty winner after the final whistle 🥲🥲(In all seriousness well done) https://t.co/nWBTd1FZWz
Deserved result for that second-half performance. United didn’t show up after the interval.Shaw had been pretty faultless until that unnecessary handball.United’s awful away record against top 10 continues. Seven losses, one draw, one (last-min) win.#MUFC
JUSTICE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/5jhcLbAq8f

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho explains influence of Lisandro Martinez

Garnacho (centre) praises Martinez (left).
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has explained why he views Lisandro Martinez as a father figure at Old Trafford.

Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season with the Red Devils, forging his way into Erik ten Hag's first-team. He has bagged four goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions. His incredible campaign was rewarded with a new five-year contract in late April.

The Argentine teenager was joined at Manchester United by Martinez, 25, last summer, who joined the club from Ajax. Garnacho has explained how he looks up to his compatriot and the influence he has on him. He told the club's official website:

"I’m the youngest guy out of all that squad and so players like Lisandro Martinez who is like… well I say around here that he’s like my dad! He treats me like my dad [would treat me]. When he needs to tell me off, he does, and when I do well, he tells me that I have. He always tries to help me with everything."

Martinez has been impressive in his debut season at Manchester United and has garnered praise for his attitude. It appears that he is having an influence on Garnacho and this will be majorly beneficial for Ten Hag.

There were prior doubts hinted at by the Red Devils boss about Garnacho's attitude at the start of the season. The Dutch tactician warned the Argentine about his approach in November 2022 to which the winger responded by becoming a key member of his team.

Edited by Matthew Guyett
