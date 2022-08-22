"Ten Hag is starting to look like the new version of Ralf Rangnick, just bullsh***ing" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes post referring to Manchester United manager as an 'idiot'

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has liked an Instagram post slamming Erik ten Hag's decision to drop the Portuguese star against Liverpool.

Ronaldo is set to be named on the bench for Manchester United's clash with Liverpool on August 22.

The decision has irked an Instagram page that idolizes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The page named cr7.o_lendario has heavily criticized and confirmed Ten Hag's decision, writing:

"Today Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench against Liverpool!"

"Erik Ten Hag is already starting to look like a new version of Ralf Rangnick, just messing up. These days have arrived and you're already inventing fashion, fixing your head."

"There is no plausible argument that justifies starting a game at home, against Liverpool and with their best player on the bench, it simply doesn't exist."

"Anyway, a team that had Sir Alex Ferguson as coach for almost 3 decades, today only brings one worse than the other to command the squad and that's why it's in the situation it is, nothing is by chance."

"Stupidity!"

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro can be seen having liked the post below (via Samuel Luckhurst):

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst The Ronaldo worshipping account on Instagram he interacts with claims he's on the bench tonight #mufc The Ronaldo worshipping account on Instagram he interacts with claims he's on the bench tonight #mufc https://t.co/WTNKZK3F1j

It is just the second time in a matter of weeks that one of Ronaldo's sisters has liked a post that points to unrest on the part of the former Real Madrid star.

Elma Aveiro reposted and then deleted a tweet from broadcaster and avid defender of Ronaldo Piers Morgan, who took aim at Manchester United, saying:

"Pathetic to see Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco. Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season - WHEN, not if he leaves - they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco. Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season - WHEN, not if he leaves - they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down. Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco. Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season - WHEN, not if he leaves - they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down.

Ronaldo has a year left on his current deal at Old Trafford and has the option to extend for a further year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's situation problematic for Manchester United manager Ten Hag

Ronaldo's becoming an issue for Manchester United

The situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future has plagued the very start of Ten Hag's tenure in charge.

The circus over whether the legendary forward will remain at Old Trafford has taken much-needed attention away from on-the-field matters for the United boss.

The former Ajax manager is now in a catch 22 with regard to how he handles the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Keeping him at the club but placing him on the bench will only invite more speculation and cause more backlash from Ronaldo's camp.

Edited by Matthew Guyett