Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped by Manchester United for Liverpool clash 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be dropped by the Red Devils for Anthony Martial in their clash against Liverpool on August 22, as per Sky Sports.

Speculation remains over the future of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who reportedly asked to leave the club.

He started the Red Devils' woeful 4-0 defeat to Brentford last time out but looks to have been dropped to the bench by Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese star cut a frustrated figure throughout the humiliating loss to the Bees, even ignoring calls to acknowledge supporters in the aftermath of the defeat.

SportyBet @SportyBet



Brentford 4-0 Manchester United



The Bees stung Man United

#BREMUN #PremierLeague FTBrentford 4-0 Manchester UnitedThe Bees stung Man United FTBrentford 4-0 Manchester UnitedThe Bees stung Man United 🐝#BREMUN #PremierLeague https://t.co/ZXdVSgJcBS

Martial has returned to full fitness from a hamstring problem that saw him miss both of Manchester United's first two fixtures of the Premier League season.

The Frenchman impressed during the preseason, scoring three goals in five starts whilst gelling well with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag has seemingly opted to go with the French striker instead of Ronaldo for the huge encounter with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The United boss' decision is bound to lead to even more speculation over the former Real Madrid star's future.

Ronaldo is seemingly keen to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League whilst United will be playing Europa League football this season.

He managed 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils last season, but his side could only manage a sixth-placed finish in the league.

Meanwhile, skipper Harry Maguire is also set to be dropped by Ten Hag against the Merseysiders.

The English centre-back has started both of Manchester United's woeful defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

He is set to be replaced by Raphael Varane, who will line up alongside Lisandro Martinez at the back for United.

Ten Hag's admiration for Martial casting doubt over Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future

The Frenchman looks set to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Many will be shocked by Ten Hag's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for the clash with Liverpool.

However, Martial's form and success with Sancho and Rashford during the pre-season cannot be understated.

The trio worked well under Ten Hag's tutelage and were the attacking outlet that mostly bedded well with the type of football the Dutch tactician wants to implement.

It had seemed that Martial would be sold at the start of the summer following a disappointing loan spell with Sevilla.

He returned to Manchester United with doubts that he would be a United player by the end of the window.

However, Ten Hag reportedly blocked the Frenchman's departure amid an impressive pre-season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett