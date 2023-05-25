"Ten Hag is at the (wheel)", "Enjoy Kazakhstan away fellas" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United seal UCL football with Chelsea win

Manchester United thrashed Chelsea 4-1 tonight (May 25) to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.
It wasn't a masterclass from Erik ten Hag's side by any means, but it was a vital victory that has secured a top-four finish. The Red Devils raced into an early 1-0 lead courtesy of the superb Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder headed home Christian Eriksen's free-kick in the sixth minute although the Blues' defending was nonexistent.
Chelsea were perhaps the better side in the first half but their attackers spurned several opportunities. That has been the story of their sorry season that will end with them finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Frank Lampard's side would live to regret their missed chances as Anthony Martial got on the scoresheet in the 45+5th minute. Casemiro sent an audacious no-look lofted pass to Jadon Sancho. The English winger played the ball across the face of the goal and it fell to Martial who slotted home with ease.
Bruno Fernandes should have made it 3-0 in the 47th minute but his effort came thumping off the post. It was Chelsea's turn to try their luck at goal and Mykhaylo Mudryk forced a save from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in the 59th minute.
Wesley Fofana had an evening to forget and was forced into a foul on Fernandes in the penalty box in the 72nd minute. The Red Devils skipper produced a mesmerizing nutmeg to get past the French defender who dangled a leg out. The Portuguese attacker fell to the ground and was awarded a penalty.
Fernandes stepped up and calmly sent Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way in the 73rd minute. His celebrations seem to draw the ire of Enzo Fernandez who clashed with Sancho in frustration.
Marcus Rashford then grabbed Manchester United's fourth and secured a return to Champions League football next season. Fofana made a glaring mistake which Fernandes pounced on before finding Rashford. The English striker needed two bites of the cherry to get the ball into the back of Kepa's net. It was his 30th goal of the season, the first Red Devils player to achieve this feat since Robin van Persie.
Chelsea did grab a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Joao Felix's fine effort. However, it needn't matter as Ten Hag's men sealed all three points and moved up to third in the table. They can no longer be caught by Liverpool and their job is done in bringing Champions League nights back to Old Trafford.
One fan was thrilled with the victory and took a dig at Liverpool for missing out on the top four:
"Enjoy Kazakhstan away fellas."
Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand lauded Ten Hag:
"Top 4 (tick) League Cup (tick) FA Cup (pending) Ten Hag is at the (wheel)."
Here's how Twitter reacted to a brilliant night for Manchester United and a woeful one for Chelsea:
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes makes rallying cry to win FA Cup after Chelsea victory
Manchester United vice-captain Fernandes has urged his side to go and win the FA Cup. The Portuguese midfielder spoke after his side's 4-1 win over Chelsea (via centredevils):
"We go to the FA Cup and win."
It has been a superb job overseen by Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. The Dutch coach was tasked with transforming a beleaguered Red Devils side that finished sixth and trophyless last campaign.
However, Ten Hag has perhaps overachieved, already sealing his side's first piece of silverware for six years. Manchester United won the Carabao Cup in February. They have now secured Champions League football and their attention turns to the FA Cup.
Ten Hag's men face Manchester City in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on June 3. They will be eager to stop the Cityzens' pursuit of a treble and to add a second trophy to their cabinet this season.