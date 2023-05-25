"Ten Hag is at the (wheel)", "Enjoy Kazakhstan away fellas" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United seal UCL football with Chelsea win

Manchester United thrashed Chelsea 4-1 tonight (May 25) to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

It wasn't a masterclass from Erik ten Hag's side by any means, but it was a vital victory that has secured a top-four finish. The Red Devils raced into an early 1-0 lead courtesy of the superb Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder headed home Christian Eriksen's free-kick in the sixth minute although the Blues' defending was nonexistent.

Chelsea were perhaps the better side in the first half but their attackers spurned several opportunities. That has been the story of their sorry season that will end with them finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard's side would live to regret their missed chances as Anthony Martial got on the scoresheet in the 45+5th minute. Casemiro sent an audacious no-look lofted pass to Jadon Sancho. The English winger played the ball across the face of the goal and it fell to Martial who slotted home with ease.

Bruno Fernandes should have made it 3-0 in the 47th minute but his effort came thumping off the post. It was Chelsea's turn to try their luck at goal and Mykhaylo Mudryk forced a save from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in the 59th minute.

Wesley Fofana had an evening to forget and was forced into a foul on Fernandes in the penalty box in the 72nd minute. The Red Devils skipper produced a mesmerizing nutmeg to get past the French defender who dangled a leg out. The Portuguese attacker fell to the ground and was awarded a penalty.

Fernandes stepped up and calmly sent Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way in the 73rd minute. His celebrations seem to draw the ire of Enzo Fernandez who clashed with Sancho in frustration.

Marcus Rashford then grabbed Manchester United's fourth and secured a return to Champions League football next season. Fofana made a glaring mistake which Fernandes pounced on before finding Rashford. The English striker needed two bites of the cherry to get the ball into the back of Kepa's net. It was his 30th goal of the season, the first Red Devils player to achieve this feat since Robin van Persie.

Chelsea did grab a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Joao Felix's fine effort. However, it needn't matter as Ten Hag's men sealed all three points and moved up to third in the table. They can no longer be caught by Liverpool and their job is done in bringing Champions League nights back to Old Trafford.

One fan was thrilled with the victory and took a dig at Liverpool for missing out on the top four:

"Enjoy Kazakhstan away fellas."

Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand lauded Ten Hag:

"Top 4 (tick) League Cup (tick) FA Cup (pending) Ten Hag is at the (wheel)."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a brilliant night for Manchester United and a woeful one for Chelsea:

Embarrassing Chelsea and sending Liverpool down to the pit of the Europa League on the same night? Beautiful scenes

Every time Lampard's teams concede four, this comes back into my mind.

Enjoy Kazakhstan away fellas

It's official. Chelsea FC is the only place with more Ls…



18+ GambleAware

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



2-1

🤝 2-2

🤝 1-1

4-0

2-0

🤝 0-0

🤝 0-0

🤝 1-1

🤝 1-1

🤝 1-1

4-1



Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against Chelsea. This is now their longest ever run without defeat against Chelsea in League Football:
2-1
🤝 2-2
🤝 1-1
4-0
2-0
🤝 0-0
🤝 0-0
🤝 1-1
🤝 1-1
🤝 1-1
4-1
No more draws. 🤞

Chelsea still helped us increase our Goal difference well. Beautiful club

Lew. @LewVisualss



Minutes Played: 90’

Accurate Passes: 85.3%

KEY Passes - 5

Big Chances Created - 3

Dribbles Completed - 2



Jadon Sancho vs Chelsea
Minutes Played: 90'
Accurate Passes: 85.3%
KEY Passes - 5
Big Chances Created - 3
Dribbles Completed - 2
Unreal on the right

Felix pointing to the Chelsea fans after scoring.

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll



W ️ Liverpool

W Arsenal

W Tottenham

W City

Manchester United in the league vs the so called top 6 at Old Trafford this season:
W ✅️ Liverpool
W ✅ Arsenal
W ✅ Tottenham
W ✅ City
W ✅ Chelsea.

UF @UtdFaithfuls 5x UCL winner Casemiro is back in the Champions League with Manchester United, where he belongs.



What an incredible signing he's been.



5x UCL winner Casemiro is back in the Champions League with Manchester United, where he belongs.
What an incredible signing he's been.
King Case.

Squawka Live @Squawka_Live



xG: 5.14-1.92

Shots: 18-14

Shots on target: 9-7

Corners: 3-4

Possession: 41.2%-58.8%



FT: Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea
xG: 5.14-1.92
Shots: 18-14
Shots on target: 9-7
Corners: 3-4
Possession: 41.2%-58.8%
Manchester United are back in the #UCL

UF @UtdFaithfuls

• Martial goal

• Bruno Fernandes goal

• Rashford goal

• Sancho assist

• Man Utd win

• Man Utd move to 3rd

• Man Utd UCL spot confirmed

• Liverpool sent to the Europa League



• Casemiro goal
• Martial goal
• Bruno Fernandes goal
• Rashford goal
• Sancho assist
• Man Utd win
• Man Utd move to 3rd
• Man Utd UCL spot confirmed
• Liverpool sent to the Europa League
UP THE FUCKING REDS.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Bruno Fernandes has now scored or assisted 25 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season. Only Marcus Rashford (38) has more.



Bruno Fernandes has now scored or assisted 25 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season. Only Marcus Rashford (38) has more.
Magnifico. 🪄

CAspinall @_ConnorAspinall



UCL Football

Carabao Cup Winners

FA Cup Final

68% Win Ratio

41 Wins In 60 Games

PL Golden Glove



A truly brilliant season that could still yet get better!



Erik Ten Hag has returned Manchester United to the #UCL.
✅ UCL Football
✅ Carabao Cup Winners
✅ FA Cup Final
✅ 68% Win Ratio
✅ 41 Wins In 60 Games
✅ PL Golden Glove
A truly brilliant season that could still yet get better!
#MUFC

Erik ten Hag has won 40 from 60 games in as #MUFC manager. A higher win ratio than all predecessors in a debut season. To qualify for the Champions League after winning the League Cup means this is a successful season whatever happens at Wembley.

Chelsea are a mess at the moment, Pochettino needed urgently, so is a finisher, and so is a clearout of the likes of Pulisic and Ziyech. On the positive side, 18-year-old Lewis Hall was excellent at left-back, kept trying to get forward too, crossing and a powerful shot #MUNCHE

Joao Felix same amount of PL goals as Mason '350k a week' Mount in 9 less games

🎩 @SlidelntoMyCDMs Mudryk and Havertz vs Man United | Skills, goals and 4K highlights | 🥶



Mudryk and Havertz vs Man United | Skills, goals and 4K highlights | 🥶

UF @UtdFaithfuls



If you're a Manchester United fan, don't say anything.
Just like and retweet.

Manchester United are 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 in the Champions League. 🔥

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes makes rallying cry to win FA Cup after Chelsea victory

Fernandes was in buoyant mood after Chelsea win.

Manchester United vice-captain Fernandes has urged his side to go and win the FA Cup. The Portuguese midfielder spoke after his side's 4-1 win over Chelsea (via centredevils):

"We go to the FA Cup and win."

It has been a superb job overseen by Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. The Dutch coach was tasked with transforming a beleaguered Red Devils side that finished sixth and trophyless last campaign.

However, Ten Hag has perhaps overachieved, already sealing his side's first piece of silverware for six years. Manchester United won the Carabao Cup in February. They have now secured Champions League football and their attention turns to the FA Cup.

Ten Hag's men face Manchester City in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on June 3. They will be eager to stop the Cityzens' pursuit of a treble and to add a second trophy to their cabinet this season.

