"Ten Hag will be sacked soon" "Bald-headed fraud can't end his career" - Manchester United fans react as attacker agrees deal to leave on loan

Jadon Sancho's nightmare spell at Manchester United is coming to a temporary end as he's on his way back to Borussia Dortmund. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has received criticism for failing to get the best out of the English winger.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the 23-year-old is traveling to Dortmund today to complete a medical. The two European giants have agreed on a loan deal worth €4 million with no buy option.

Sancho has endured a miserable time at Manchester United ever since joining from BvB for €85 million in July 2021. He arrived at Old Trafford with a glowing resume from his time at Signal Iduna Park.

The England international had wowed fans in the Bundesliga, with 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games. But, he was unable to replicate that form with the Red Devils, managing 12 goals and six assists in 82 games at Old Trafford.

Sancho's form hasn't been the only issue during his time at Manchester United, especially working under Ten Hag. The pair clashed earlier this season when the Dutch coach dropped him from his matchday squad, claiming the young winger to have underperformed in training.

However, Sancho hit back with a now-deleted statement on his X account, accusing Ten Hag of lying. He also claimed he was being made a scapegoat.

The former Manchester City academy product was subsequently banished from United's first team and hasn't made an appearance since August. It comes as no surprise to see him heading out of Old Trafford.

There has been a divide in opinion over Sancho's unceremonious departure from the club. One fan thinks Ten Hag will soon be handed the sack:

"Ten Hag (will) be sacked soon."

Another fan gave a scathing attack on the Dutchman:

"Let him smash it ....He Is 23 .....That blad headed fraud can't end his career."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Sancho's loan move to Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus labeled Manchester United departee Jadon Sancho 'a weapon'

Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho will be reunited.

Sancho may have struggled to impress during his time at Manchester United but he lit up European football while at Dortmund. He was a constant threat on the wing, producing stellar performances alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham.

The English attacker also played alongside Marco Reus who is regarded as one of BvB's greatest ever players. The German was a teammate of Sancho's during his breakout season in 2018-19.

Reus hailed Sancho's impact, especially after a 7-0 mauling of Nuremberg back in October 2018. He came on as a sub aged 18 and scored and assisted.

The veteran forward said (via the Bundesliga's official website):

"It's just crazy. I think it's incredibly important that he comes off the bench and does so well every time. When our opponents ease off a little and Jadon comes into the game, then he's a weapon for us every single time. We're happy to have him up our sleeve and he always gives us a boost."

This was the kind of performance Manchester United fans were so eager to see from Sancho during his time at Old Trafford. He was establishing himself as a potential future European superstar when making the move to the Red Devils.