Tennis icon Andy Murray delivers four-word Lionel Messi verdict after Argentine superstar leads his team to FIFA World Cup quarter-finals 

Tennis icon Andy Murray was left starstruck by Lionel Messi's spectacular performance against Australia in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi got on the scoresheet for the Albicelestes as Lionel Scaloni's side earned a 2-1 win against the Socceroos to book their place in the last eight of the tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker opened the scoring for his team in the 35th minute of the game with his second touch inside the opponent's box.

Julian Alvarez also scored in the 57th minute of the game before an Enzo Fernandez own goal reduced the deficit for the Socceroos.

Messi was mesmerizing throughout the game. He rolled back the years with a classic performance. His magical dribbling skills were on full display as the 35-year-old wreaked havoc on the Australian defense.

Andy Murray was delighted to see the masterclass as he tweeted out:

"Messi is the man."

Andy Murray @andy_murray Messi is the man. Messi is the man.

The game against Australia was Messi's 1000th senior professional appearance. A remarkable achievement capped off with a magnificent performance.

On this special night, Lionel Messi also surpassed Diego Maradona. Messi has now scored nine goals in the FIFA World Cup, one more than Maradona. The strike against Australia was also his first-ever knockout goal of the tournament.

Messi and co. will take on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on December 9. Louis van Gaal's side secured a top-eight berth with a 3-1 win over the USA.

Over the years, Argentina and the Netherlands have played out a few memorable games in the World Cup. Their latest meeting came in the 2014 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, with the Albicelestes winning on penalties.

Is Lionel Messi set for FIFA World Cup glory in 2022?

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi has had a career full of accolades. However, one honor that has eluded him is the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi is on fire in the 2022 edition of the tournament. He seems destined to finally lift the holy grail. However, there are other footballing giants who will want to have their say.

A final appearance in a losing effort against Germany in 2014 has been Messi's best collective achievement in the World Cup. While he also won the Golden Ball in Brazil, it was mere consolation for one of the GOATS.

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes