Ter Stegen lauds Barcelona's mentality in win over Sevilla

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen attributed his side's 3-0 victory over Sevilla on Wednesday to the mentality of the team. Barcelona's win yesterday saw the Catalan side overturn a 2-0 deficit to advance to the Copa del Rey finals.

Barcelona have had a season of highs and lows but the Blaugrana are currently enjoying a wonderful run of form. They needed to win by at least 3 goals to secure a place in the finals of the domestic cup. Ter Stegen, in goal for Barcelona, made a crucial second-half penalty save from Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos to give his side the motivation needed to go on and win the tie.

The German international admitted that had he not saved the penalty, Sevilla could have knocked out Barcelona on the night.

“It was a very special game and the mentality has been key to turning the tie around. We knew we had to be patient, but also intense and we succeeded. We want to win titles,” he said.

“This victory was very necessary, it helps us to push forward. It was one of our objectives, so we are very happy to reach the final.

“In the penalty there was the tie. If they had scored us, it would have been very difficult to turn it around, we deserved to overcome the tie. Penalties are a lottery, but I always try to help the team."

Barcelona advance to Copa del Rey final

FC Barcelona v Sevilla: Copa del Rey Semi Final Second Leg. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images.

Barcelona lost the first leg of the semifinal against Sevilla 2-0 away from home. It took a breathtaking performance from Barcelona to overturn the result and reach the final of the Copa del Rey. The Spanish giants were by far the better team in the second leg, dominating the game from start to finish.

Ronald Koeman gained confidence from Barcelona's 2-0 win over Sevilla in the league last week. The Dutchman set up his side in the same 3-5-2 formation he used in the La Liga clash. Ousmane Dembele gave Barcelona the lead with a wonder strike 11 minutes into the game. Antoine Griezmann started on the bench for the third straight game, giving his fellow Frenchman a chance to shine.

2 - Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 has scored two goals in his last two appearances for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, after scoring just one in his previous 16 matches. Revitalized. pic.twitter.com/F0n5wlNJtK — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 3, 2021

Barcelona were the better side for the first 45 minutes of the game but couldn't get the equalizing goal in the tie. Sevilla then won a penalty in the second half to all but assure their progress to the finals. Ter Stegen made a crucial save, diving to his left to deny Ocampos from the spot.

Barcelona still had work to do as Sevilla held on till the 90th minute. Sevilla midfielder Fernando was shown a second yellow card in injury time. Gerard Pique scored a late second goal for Barcelona to take the game into extra-time.

Martin Braithwaite's goal in the first half of extra-time sealed the tie. The Catalan side have now advanced to their 42nd Copa del Rey final.