"Terminate his contract", "Bluds done with football" - Viral images of Manchester United star inhaling nitrous oxide emerge, sparks online outrage

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams has been spotted inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon near the club's Carrington training ground.

The English defender has become a forgotten man this season at Old Trafford. He has made just one appearance for the senior team in the League Cup. Red Devils fans are often guilty of being surprised when Williams, 22, is spotted in club media or training.

However, Manchester United fans were in for a shock on Sunday (March 26) evening when The Sun released images of the player seemingly inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon. Moreover, the defender was in the passenger seat of a Mercedes Brabus.

That's unlikely to go down well with his manager Erik ten Hag, who's renowned for his strict discipline. Perhaps the poor environment that occurred under previous management is still taking hold. His teammate Alejandro Garnacho was spotted potentially being in the possession of a vape pen.

Williams has failed to impress Ten Hag this season, and there have been question marks over his future. He has a year left in his contract with Manchester United and spent last season on loan at Norwich City.

One United fan wants his contract ripped up after being spotted doing the dangerous act:

"Cannot believe that clown Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) gave this muppet 65k a week. Terminate his contract now."

Meanwhile, another thinks Williams has given up on his football career:

"Bluds done with football."

Here's some of the backlash the left-back has received on Twitter for his antics:

MR10 @rashfordno1fan Oh dear Brandon Williams Oh dear Brandon Williams 👀 https://t.co/p9BkCGCDei

Red Central @RedCentrall | NEW:



Manchester United star Brandon Williams appears to inhale nitrous oxide from a balloon near the club’s training ground. via #MUFC | NEW:Manchester United star Brandon Williams appears to inhale nitrous oxide from a balloon near the club’s training ground. via @SunSport 🚨🚨| NEW: Manchester United star Brandon Williams appears to inhale nitrous oxide from a balloon near the club’s training ground. via @SunSport #MUFC https://t.co/Hu86L7yJAi

Manchester United's Brandon Williams on his motivation to gain more game time

Brandon Williams has struggled with injury issues.

Williams admitted in an interview with Stadium Astro last month that he's eager to play more minutes for Manchester United.

Sat alongside the in-form Marcus Rashford, Williams was asked if he would take inspiration from his teammate in achieving success for the Red Devils:

"Yeah, for me, I obviously I had an injury that set me back, but I've come back now, and for the last couple of months, I'm pushing hard to get some game time. Im waiting for my chance, and I'm sure that I'll take it."

Williams made 29 appearances across competitions for Norwich last season, providing an assist and helping the Canaries keep six clean sheets. He enjoyed a breakout season under his former boss Solskjaer in the 2020-21 campaign, making 14 appearances and contributing an assist.

Poll : 0 votes