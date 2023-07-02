"Terminate Nike contract now", "We're in for a rough season" - Chelsea fans react as leaked images of away jersey emerge

Images of Chelsea's away jersey for the 2023-24 season have leaked online. Fans on Twitter are not very happy with their new kit.

The Blues will wear a black kit that has blue webs printed on it as their away jersey next season. Fans, though, didn't find it very attractive.

The west London club are looking to bounce back under Mauricio Pochettino after a disastrous campaign last term. They finished 12th in the Premier League in 2022-23.

While the team are keen to make a turnaround in fortune, the kit has left fans doubting about the prospect of that happening. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Terminate nike contact now, they never been serious with Chelsea design."

Another fan wrote:

"We’re in for a rough season. The earlier leaks looked promising. I swear Nike hate us."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the Blues' away kit for next season leaked online:

Former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas announces retirement from professional football

Throughout his professional career, Cesc Fabregas represented clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, AS Monaco, and Como 1907. The Spaniard recently announced his decision to call time on a fantastic playing career.

Fabregas is widely regarded as one of the most creative midfielders of the modern era. The Spaniard will now continue coaching the reserve teams of his last club Como. His farewell statement to the beautiful game as a player read (via the Blues' official website):

"From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget. All those who have helped me, my teammates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance."

Fabregas added:

"To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger. It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way. I’ve also learnt 3 languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels. I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to."

Fabregas made 198 appearances for Chelsea during his career, scoring 22 goals and providing 58 assists. He won two Premier League titles with the club. Fans will keep a keen eye on his post-retirment ventures.

