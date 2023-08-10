"Terrible business", "Would have won everything if not for maguire and Ole" - Manchester United fans fume as midfielder agrees deal to leave club

Manchester United fans have given polarising reactions to the news that Fred is heading to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Super Lig outfit have had an agreement on a €15 million including add-ons deal for Fred. The Brazilian has agreed personal terms with Ismail Kartal's side.

Fred has been with Manchester United since 2018 when he arrived from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk for €60 million (£52 million). It has been a rollercoaster ride for the 30-year-old, as he has struggled for a consistent role in the Red Devils' starting lineup.

However, the Brazil international enjoyed his best season under Erik ten Hag last time out. He bagged six goals and as many assists in 56 games across competitions.

There were some expecting Fred to continue with Manchester United after impressing under Ten Hag. However, that's not the case, with the Brazilian now joining Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils have opted to cash in on the energetic midfielder who had a year left in his contract. He leaves Old Trafford having won one piece of silverware, in the Carabao Cup in February.

Manchester United look intent on replacing the Brazilian, with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat reportedly top of Ten Hag's wishlist. However, there can be no doubt that sections of United's fanbase are sad to see Fred go.

One fan reckons Fred was unlikely to have been in a team that consisted of Harry Maguire as captain and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager:

"McFred will forever be missed. Deadly combo. Would have won everything if not for maguire and Ole."

A rival fan took aim at the finances involved in the deal:

"They (bought Fred for 65M and sold him for 15M. Terrible business."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Brazilian departing Old Trafford for Fenerbahce:

Fred was a massive hit in Manchester United dressing room and among fans

Fred's smiley vibe was a hit at United.

The Brazilian not only made an impact on the pitch for Red Devils but also off of it in the dressing room. The veteran midfielder was a constant positive spirit among his teammates, and those who have worked with him have only good things to say.

That includes his former interim manager Ralf Rangnick who quickly learned how bubbly a personality Fred is. He told the club website after his first game in charge:

"I think everybody loves Fred. You have to love Fred. I have only known him for only two days now, but he's a sunshine."

Fred is nicknamed 'sunshine' by those close to him and for good reason. His positive attitude has helped build an uplifting environment. There can be no doubt that he will be missed at Manchester United by his peers.