"Test Rashford for Compound V" , "Bring our Ballon d'Or" - Manchester United fans hail the 25-year-old's performance against Leicester

Manchester United fans online have praised the performance put in by forward Marcus Rashford during their 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, February 19.

The 25-year-old attacker scored a brace as Erik ten Hag's side continued their good form in the league. Rashford's fellow English compatriot Jadon Sancho scored the third goal of the game.

Marcus Rashford's first goal of the game came after 25 minutes. Bruno Fernandes provided an inch-perfect through ball which allowed the forward to be one-on-one with the goalkeeper who then easily slotted the ball into the far corner of the goal.

He scored his second goal in the second-half which was very similar to his first. This time it was Fred with the through ball, allowing Marcus Rashford to chase and score past Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 56th minute.

Manchester United fans on Twitter were blown away by yet another brilliant performance put in by Marcus Rashford. Some stated that the England international could be a contender for the Ballon d'Or while others claimed he is the best player in the world.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

The win against Leicester sees Manchester United close the gap to second-placed Manchester City. The Red Devils are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

As things stand, United are third in the standings, having amassed 49 points from 24 games. They are just three points behind city-rivals Manchester City and five points behind league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners, however, do have a game in hand over both Manchester clubs.

How has Marcus Rashford performed for Manchester United this season?

Marcus Rashford is having an incredible 2022-23 season for Manchester United. The forward is currently the club's leading goalscorer this season.

At the time of writing, Rashford has scored a total of 24 goals from 36 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 14 goals from 24 games in the Premier League. He has also provided eight assists along the way.

Rashford has been scoring regularly in the league. The Carrington academy graduate has netted 10 goals from his previous 10 league outings.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 17 - Marcus Rashford has scored 17 goals at Old Trafford across all competitions in 2022-23 - the most by a player in a single season for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (19). Dreams. 17 - Marcus Rashford has scored 17 goals at Old Trafford across all competitions in 2022-23 - the most by a player in a single season for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (19). Dreams. https://t.co/etD25mIkmn

It's not just the Premier League where Marcus Rashford has shone for Manchester United. The forward has been equally important in other cup competitions.

He recently netted a goal against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League. The game ended 2-2 on that occasion. The second leg of the tie will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23).

