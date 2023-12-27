"Thank you 10th FC", "Gusto what a display" - Fans on X react as Chelsea defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 in PL fixture

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 27, and fans immediately took to X to share their reactions.

The opening goal came in the 13th minute as Mykhailo Mudryk found the back of the net. The move started with Christopher Nkunku, who deftly slid in Malo Gusto on the left flank. Gusto's incisive cutback was perfectly timed, leaving Mudryk with a simple finish from close range.

However, Crystal Palace refused to back down, drawing level in first-half stoppage time through Michael Olise, who was the subject of interest from the Blues in the summer.

The buildup to this equalizer was noteworthy, with Jordan Ayew finding ample space on the left to cross the ball. Olise provided the finishing touches with excellent control and a calm finish.

The climax of the match came in its dying moments as Noni Madueke was brought down in the penalty area, earning his team a crucial spot-kick. The 21-year-old forward took the penalty himself, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net in the 89th minute. Stamford Bridge was ecstatic after the Blues' third consecutive league win at home.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace gear up for next challenges

As 2023 draws to a close, the Blues are gearing up for their final fixture of the year with a visit to Luton Town on Saturday, December 30. Chelsea will be hoping to end their year on a high note, but Luton are no push-overs, having secured consecutive wins in the league over Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

On the other hand, after their narrow defeat at Stamford Bridge, Crystal Palace have another London derby to contend with as they prepare to host Brentford this Saturday. Palace have shown a concerning pattern recently, having conceded goals after the 80th minute in six of their last eight Premier League matches.

This shows the need for increased focus and defensive solidity, especially in the dying minutes of games. Their upcoming match against Brentford will not only be a test of their defensive capabilities, but also a chance to bounce back from the recent setback against Chelsea.