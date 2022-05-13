"Thank you all" - Barcelona star Ronald Araujo sends a heartfelt message to fans after nasty incident against Celta Vigo

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo sent a heartfelt message to fans thanking them for their support as he recovers from a nasty head injury.

He was involved in a clash of heads with Gavi during their La Liga game against Celta Vigo at the weekend which resulted in Araujo getting stretchered off in an ambulance.

Barcelona later confirmed that the 23-year-old had suffered a concussion and he spent the night at a hospital before being discharged the following day.

B/R Football @brfootball Barcelona confirm Ronald Araújo has left the hospital after successful tests following a head collision during their La Liga game on Tuesday. Barcelona confirm Ronald Araújo has left the hospital after successful tests following a head collision during their La Liga game on Tuesday. https://t.co/ve3F4td0rn

Araujo has now taken to social media to express his gratitude to his supporters while insisting that his condition isn't serious.

On his official Instagram handle, he wrote:

“Thank God everything went well and it was nothing serious. Thank you all for your support. Blessings!”

The message was accompanied by a lovely picture of him having some quality time with his daughter, Aitana.

Araujo looks fine, but he's expected to miss Barcelona's trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez to face Getafe in the league on Sunday.

If he's fully recovered by then, the Uruguayan centre-back could return for their last match of the season against Villarreal on May 22.

Barcelona riddled with injuries and suspensions

Araujo is the latest player to join Barcelona's already-lengthy injury list as Xavi is left without a host of first-team stars.

The Catalans are also missing Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, and Sergino Dest through injuries.

In their win over Celta, Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia and Frenkie De Jong all picked up a booking and will now serve a one-game suspension, ruling them out of the Getafe meeting.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba will all miss Barça's next game against Getafe due to accumulation of yellow cards. #BarçaCelta | Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba will all miss Barça's next game against Getafe due to accumulation of yellow cards. #fcblive 🚨| Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba will all miss Barça's next game against Getafe due to accumulation of yellow cards. #fcblive #BarçaCelta

In total, Xavi will miss nine players for Sunday's clash, and will have to rely on substitutes to come in and fill up the gaps.

A win would confirm Barca as the runners-up for the 2021-22 La Liga season, after opening up a five-point gap between them and third place.

Sevilla, who looked to achieve second place in the top-flight for the first time since the 1956-57 season, drew for a third game in a row following a 0-0 stalemate with Mallorca.

It saw them drop to fourth, one point behind Atletico Madrid and six behind the Catalans, who're almost certain of second position now.

Edited by Diptanil Roy