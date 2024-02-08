"Thank you Belle Silva", "Change worked tonight" - Chelsea fans mock Thiago Silva's wife after win over Aston Villa

Chelsea fans mocked Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle Silva after the Blues secured a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Wednesday, February 7.

Isabelle had publicly criticized the Blues after they endured a shock 2-4 loss to Wolves last week, which saw them dwindle to 11th place on the Premier League table. She took to social media to demand changes at the club (via BBC):

"It's time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late."

She later apologized for her remark and manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed in his press conference that he had a private discussion with her. Notably, Thiago Silva was benched ahead of Aston Villa, with his spot in Chelsea's backline given to Benoit Badiashile.

Pochettino's decision to keep Silva on the bench may be connected to the incident with the defender's wife. However, it worked out well for the Blues, as they exceeded expectations and beat Aston Villa 3-1 away from home.

After the impressive win, the Stamford Bridge faithful took to social media to mock Isabelle, with one fan saying:

"Thank you Belle Silva. If this is the turning point in our season and our club trajectory, we owe you a statue."

Another added:

"Looks like that “change” worked tonight."

Here is a selection:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan said:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan noted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans mocked:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1 to secure FA Cup fifth-round against Leeds United

Chelsea enjoyed an impressive 3-1 win over Aston Villa, as they returned to winning ways after their 2-4 loss to Wolves in the Premier League.

The Blues had a strong start, as Conor Gallagher scored in the 11th minute, thanks to an assist from Noni Madueke. They continued their dominance, with Nicolas Jackson scoring a header to double the scoreline.

The hosts, Aston Villa, were stumped by the Blues' clinical abilities, as they struggled to create any significant chances throughout the game. Chelsea's defense was surprisingly strong against the Villans, who couldn't find their way through.

Enzo Fernandez scored a sublime free-kick from a short distance outside the area in the second half, curling the ball just beyond the goalkeeper's hands. He cemented their win before the hour mark, as the Blues had to maintain their defensive structure for the rest of the game.

They did falter temporarily, with Moussa Diaby scoring an injury-time consolation goal for Villa, but that could not do anything to keep the Blues from heading to the next round. They will prepare to face Leeds in the fifth round, but before that, a Premier League challenge against Crystal Palace awaits.