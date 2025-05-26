"Thank you for their contribution" - Mikel Arteta confirms 4 players are leaving Arsenal this summer

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Neto, and Raheem Sterling will leave Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are looking to refresh their squad after their fifth consecutive season without a major trophy.

The north London side faced Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in their final Premier League clash of the season on Sunday. Kieran Tierney scored in the 43rd minute before Ross Stewart equalized (56'). Martin Odegaard then scored the winner for the visitors in the 90th minute.

After the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said (via Metro):

"It was important to win it, it was important as well to say goodbye to a few players who have left our football club, to say thank you for their contribution. Some of them, like Kieran, they’ve been on this journey for six years with us. Jorginho, we’re trying to hug him, Neto and Raheem as well.

"So, there are a few players that I had the duty to say thank you to. I think we all have and we wish them the best for the next season."

Sterling and Neto joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea and Bournemouth, respectively, last summer and will return to their parent clubs. Jorginho is set to join Flamengo, while Tierney has been linked with a potential move to Celtic.

Mikel Arteta praises his Arsenal side for 2024-25 season ahead of summer break

The Gunners challenged for the Premier League title again in the 2024-25 season, having finished second the last two times. However, they finished 10 points behind champions Liverpool. They were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by Paris Saint-Germain.

In the domestic cups, Arsenal lost to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup semi-finals and Manchester United in the FA Cup third round. After their final game of the season on Sunday, Mikel Arteta said (via Metro):

"It’s time to reflect, time to reset, and get our energy back. It’s been a really demanding season, a season that has stretched us all. But I think the culture and the mindset that we have at the football club have sustained everything to perform with the resources that we have at the highest level up to the last day, and I think that’s remarkable."

Arsenal's pre-season will begin in July, with three confirmed fixtures so far. They will take on AC Milan and Newcastle United in Singapore and arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong.

