“Thank you and enjoy your summer Blues” – Mason Mount sends message to Chelsea fans amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has sent a message to the club's fans thanking them for their support amid major speculation over his future.

The England international's contract at the west London outfit is set to expire next year. A departure from the club this summer seems increasingly likely for the Chelsea academy graduate. As per Football.London talks over a contract extension have not been successful so far.

Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign over the weekend, Mount reflected on a turbulent season for both himself and the Blues. Chelsea ended the season trophyless and in 12th place in the Premier League table.

The English midfielder posted a picture with caretaker manager Frank Lampard on Instagram alongside a caption that read:

"It’s fair to say it’s been an up and down season, but your support has never dipped. Travelling all around the country, you were with us every step of the way and at times we didn’t deserve you. But now it’s time to have a break and recover… Thank you & enjoy your summer Blues."

Mount has attracted interest from various Premier League outfits, including Manchester United and Liverpool. The Red Devils reportedly consider the England international as one of their top targets along with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Mount earned his promotion to the first team under Frank Lampard in 2019. He has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup during his time at the West London outfit. He has contributed 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games for the club.

"He’s gone off the boil a little bit" - Roy Keane says he is 'not so sure' Chelsea star Mason Mount can improve Manchester United

Manchester United icon Roy Keane is doubtful of whether the Chelsea midfielder can improve the Red Devils. The Irishman believes Mason Mount has not been in impressive enough form to warrant a move to Old Trafford.

Keane said (via Metro):

"I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount. He’s gone off the boil a little bit. I know he can bounce back and he’s got qualities, I was raving about him a few years ago but he’s just gone missing this last year or two, again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team."

He added:

"I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on him, in terms of improving United and closing the gap, I think he’s a good player but would be improve Man United? I’m not so sure."

Mount registered just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this season as he massively struggled with poor form.

Poll : 0 votes