"Thank god", "Common sense" - Arsenal fans relieved as Arteta opts not to start 24-year-old forward vs Liverpool in the FA Cup

Arsenal clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup third round today (January 7) and Mikel Arteta has chosen to start Kai Havertz instead of Eddie Nketiah up top.

The Gunners have struggled for form as of late, losing their last two games on the bounce. Nketiah has lacked a starting role for his side this season but will have hoped to have started against the Merseysiders at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out due to a slight knee injury, meaning Arteta had to decide who would replace the Brazilian striker. The Spanish coach has chosen Havertz who has put a slow start to life at Arsenal behind him.

Havertz has posted five goals and one assist in 28 games across competitions. The German attacker has been handed several roles in the Gunners' side including in midfield.

But, the former Chelsea man starts in a center-forward role against Liverpool. He's joined in attack by Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka, meaning there's no place for Nketiah in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Jorginho lines up in midfield alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jakub Kiwior are in defense, with Aaron Ramsdale continuing as his side's cup competition goalkeeper.

One fan thinks Nketiah's time at Arsenal could be coming to an end:

"I am not mad at this at all. Thank god Nketiah isn’t starting. His time at this club might be up."

Another fan was happy not to see the young Englishman start:

"At least he has the common sense of not starting Nketiah. I can still endure watching Nelson and Havertz in #9. White is the only issue now but having two #6 should cover for that."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Arteta's team to face Liverpool:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tony Cascarino gives his take on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah's struggles

Eddie Nketiah misses out on a start against Liverpool.

Nketiah has continuously struggled to hold down a starting berth in Arsenal's side. The English frontman has started 13 of 26 games across competitions, posting six goals and four assists.

Nketiah signed a new five-year deal with the Gunners in June 2022, keeping him tied to the club until 2027. But, that hasn't stopped speculation growing that he could depart.

Reports claim that Arsenal have slapped a £30 million price tag on Nketiah. He's garnered interest from fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Tony Cascarino explained why he feels Nketiah is struggling in Arteta's side. The former Chelsea striker thinks he should be given a strike partner, telling talkSPORT (via TBRFootball):

"Eddie Nketiah, I really like. It does feel like he’s a player who should be playing alongside a centre-forward with stature because he’s not a leader of the line."

Nketiah has played second fiddle to Jesus ever since the 26-year-old arrived from Manchester City in July 2022. But, Cascarino insisted that the England international is more of a goalscorer than his Brazilian teammate:

"But he’s a very sharp, good finisher, whereas Gabriel Jesus is versatile and plays different positions, does a lot of unselfish work."

Nketiah is a sound option to come off the bench, particularly when Arsenal are chasing a game. His speed and agility have proven to be a nuisance for opposition defenders. This was the case when he netted his first Premier League hat-trick in a 5-0 win against Sheffield United in October.