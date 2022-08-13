“Thank god ETH came to his senses”, “The GOAT starting? Easy win” – Manchester United fans thrilled as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to starting line-up for Brentford clash

Manchester United fans are thrilled to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the starting XI for their clash with Brentford on August 13.

There has been much speculation over the future of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with the player reportedly having asked to leave the club.

Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour of East Asia and Australia due to family reasons and has needed time to come back into the fold.

The Portuguese star had to settle for the bench is United's shock 2-1 season-opening defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

He did come on in the second-half during that match and he has now returned to the Red Devils' starting XI for the game against Brentford.

The legendary forward hit a penalty the last time the two teams met back in May and lines up in attack today alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Erik ten Hag has opted to go with Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Fred in midfield.

Last week's disappointing loss to Brighton saw Scott McTominay get much of the flack for a woeful performance from the Scot and he takes to the bench.

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw make up the defense with David de Gea in goal.

But all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he makes a return to Manchester United's starting XI.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to his selection against Brentford:

Andre @AquariusAus @ManUtd @OfficialFPL Thank god ETH came to his senses and starts CR7 @ManUtd @OfficialFPL Thank god ETH came to his senses and starts CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo to kickstart his season for Manchester United against Brentford

Ronaldo will want to kickstart his season

Cristiano Ronaldo was always going to come back into Ten Hag's starting XI, it was just a matter of when.

Question marks do remain over the Portuguese ace's future but a lack of interest from top European sides has pointed towards an Old Trafford stay.

The former Real Madrid star will be looking to get going this season and add to the impressive past campaign he managed.

Ronaldo bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances last season despite his side's poor sixth-placed finish in the league.

The veteran forward will be keen to silence many who have taken aim over a perceived lack of loyalty to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Eriksen comes up against his former side just three months removed from a successful loan spell at the London club.

The Dane was a big contributor to the Bees finishing comfortably in 13th position in their debut season in the Premier League.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett