"Thank god he didn't get injured" "Was so tensed" - Lionel Messi fans breathe huge sigh of relief as he's subbed off in PSG's 5-0 demolition of Auxerre

Argentina fans breathed a sigh of relief after Lionel Messi came out of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 5-0 mauling of Auxerre on 13 November unscathed.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just a week away, and there has been nervousness surrounding Lionel Messi.

The Argentine will be playing at his final World Cup tournament in Qatar.

He was dealing with an Achilles problem and missed PSG's 2-1 win over FC Lorient on 6 November.

However, Messi returned to the starting lineup against Auxerre but was seemingly cautious not to get too involved in the thick of the action with his fitness in mind.

The Argentine had two shots, made 43 of 58 accurate passes, and completed two successful dribbles.

The former Barcelona attacker did not add to his current impressive tally of 12 goals and 14 assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe (11'), Carlos Soler (51'), Achraf Hakimi (57'), Renato Sanches (81'), and Hugo Ekitike (84') were enough to secure Christophe Galtier's side's victory.

Lionel Messi was substituted in the 75th minute, much to the delight of fans eager to see him perform at the World Cup.

The Argentine and his teammate Neymar headed down the tunnel before the final whistle.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who were glad to see the Argentina captain come off without picking up any problems before the tournament in Qatar:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is substituted off for PSG. He is expected to land in the United Arab Emirates and join the Argentina team in the early hours on Monday. Lionel Messi is substituted off for PSG. He is expected to land in the United Arab Emirates and join the Argentina team in the early hours on Monday. 🇦🇷

Vocal Fremitus @GagKarna @AlbicelesteTalk Was so tensed the entire time ! Phewww ! Glad he played safely !! @AlbicelesteTalk Was so tensed the entire time ! Phewww ! Glad he played safely !!

Vux @McTrvk @AlbicelesteTalk Thank God! Messi FC can breathe now @AlbicelesteTalk Thank God! Messi FC can breathe now

Simone Di Cicco @simonedc02 @AlbicelesteTalk It’s the first time that i could not wait that Leo was subbed off @AlbicelesteTalk It’s the first time that i could not wait that Leo was subbed off

PSG will continue talks with Lionel Messi over a contract extension after the FIFA World Cup

Messi now heads to Qatar

Lionel Messi's contract with PSG expires next summer, and it remains to be seen if he will stay beyond that date.

He has been in superb form this season and is back to his best following a season of adaption in the French capital.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Parisians intentions are to resume talks over a contract extension for the Argentine after the World Cup.

This will allow the former Barcelona forward to concentrate fully on his performance at the international tournament.

PSG are keen to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes for a further two years.

However, Barca and MLS side Inter Miami are lingering in the background.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has told the media that Messi knows that he always has a home at the Nou Camp.

A return to Barca may be on the cards, but there is also the opportunity to join Inter Miami.

The Athletic reports that the Miami outfit are increasingly confident of securing a deal for the veteran forward.

