“Thank God, we signed someone”, “What a player” - Fans react as Liverpool set to complete €35m signing of La Liga star 

Fans reacted with excitement after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Liverpool are on the verge of signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for €35 million. The Georgian will be the club's first signing of the summer, should he pass his medical, which is reported to take place on Monday, August 26.

Mamardashvili has plied his trade for Valencia since 2021, keeping 31 clean sheets in 102 appearances across competitions. The 23-year-old impressed during Euro 2024 for Georgia, where he made 30 saves - the second-most in a single edition of the competition.

Liverpool have been monitoring Mamardashvili for a large part of the transfer window but appear to have finally got their main. The Reds will pay a fixed fee of €30 million, plus €5 million in add-ons, with Mamardashvili signing a reported six-year deal with the club. Valencia will also receive a 10 percent future sell-on clause as a part of the deal.

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, the Georgian will be loaned back to Valencia for the 2024-25 campaign before returning to Anfield next summer. He will compete for the No. 1 goalkeeper spot with Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher.

One fan posted:

"THANKS GOD!! WE SIGNED SOMEONE"

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

"What a player!"

Expand Tweet

Other reactions are as follows:

"Even if it’s not really an official signing until next year, at least we have done some kind of business," one fan admitted

"Our first ‘here we go’ of the summer!" one fan commented

"The next big goalkeeper, w signing for Liverpool", another added

"Just secure the 2nd best keeper in the world after Alisson," one fan typed

"Superb signing to be fair. Amazing keeper," another chimed in

"Positive for many reasons" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot after beating Brentford

New boss Arne Slot was all smiles after he recorded his first Premier League win as Reds manager following the 2-0 victory against Brentford on Sunday, August 25.

The Merseysiders made it two wins in a row after winning 2-0 at Ipswich Town last weekend as well. Luis Diaz (13') and Mohamed Salah (70') scored as the Reds looked dominant for large swathes, recording 19 shots compared to Brentford's eight.

Following the game, Slot said (via Liverpool's website):

"Positive for many reasons. I think Brentford showed last week with their first goal, but in general also in their first game, that they can play out from the back really good. They tried to do this here as well, sometimes it worked better than other moments but they are also really threatening on the counter-attack, and they are obviously a big threat on set-pieces.

"I think the only threat they had today was the set-piece where Alisson (Becker) saved us in the second half. It was also pleasing to see that from their set-piece we could score our first goal."

Liverpool will next be back in action against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback