"Thank God he didn't start him", "Xabi cooked again" - Fans react as Real Madrid star left out of XI to face PSG in Club World Cup S/F

Real Madrid fans are rejoicing on X after Xabi Alonso excluded Lucas Vazquez from the starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides are set to lock horns in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final at the MetLife Stadium later today (Wednesday, July 9).

Ad

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Los Blancos. Fede Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, and Fran Garcia make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Vinicius Junior. Gonzalo Garcia and Kylian Mbappe start up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly suffered a setback during training, causing him to miss out entirely against PSG. Despite operating as a right-back, Alonso opted to start Fede Valverde over Lucas Vazquez. The latter is expected to depart the club at the end of the tournament, having struggled defensively over the past year.

One Real Madrid fan posted:

"THANK GOD HE DIDNT START VAZQUEZ"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Rodrygo and Vazquez benched, Xabi cooked again"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Xabi Alonso chose to change the formation instead of starting Lucas Vazquez. He's that bad," one fan commented

"Would’ve collapsed if I saw Lucas Vazquez in the starting lineup," another added

"Halaaaaa madridddd no vazquez in sight we're still losing but hala madrid nonetheless," one fan typed

"I will be very disappointed if I see “Lucas Vazquez” coming off the bench and not Carvajal," another chimed in

Ad

"We’ll fight against everyone" - PSG star makes bold claim ahead of Real Madrid clash

PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has claimed that he respects Real Madrid but is ready to fight them to advance to the FIFA Club World Cup final. He also reckons Los Blancos are a better team with Kylian Mbappe, despite Gonzalo Garcia's impressive recent performances.

Ad

Ahead of their semi-final clash, Kvaratskhelia spoke to the media, stating (via Managing Madrid):

“Mbappé is one of the best players right now. And Real Madrid is a better team with him. We respect everyone on Real Madrid because they’re a good team. They have great individual players, but I think they’re a better team than other teams that only have individual players. But the most important thing is the team’s structure. So we respect them and we’ll fight against everyone.”

Ad

Having recovered from his illness, Mbappe will aim to make an impact against his former side. The 26-year-old has had a brilliant season to date, recording 44 goals and five assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

On the other hand, Kvaratskhelia and company are targeting their fourth trophy this season, having already lifted the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 title. If PSG defeat Los Blancos, they will face Chelsea in the final on July 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More